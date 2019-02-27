DETROIT — Andrew Shaw recorded his first career hat trick and Max Domi had two goals and three assists for a career-high five points as the Montreal Canadiens routed the Detroit Red Wings 8-1 Tuesday night.

Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher, and Joel Armia also scored for Montreal. Jonathan Drouin had a career-best four assists, defenceman Jordie Benn added two assists and Carey Price made 28 saves.

Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which allowed a hat trick for the second straight game. Jimmy Howard returned after missing two games due to illness and made 16 saves and allowed six goals before being pulled after the second period. Howard has been pulled in three consecutive starts. Jonathan Bernier stopped 10 shots in relief.

Defenceman Madison Bowey made his debut with the Red Wings after being obtained in a trade that sent defenceman Nick Jensen to the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals on Friday.

Tatar, a former Red Wing, opened the scoring 6:16 in. He fought off Detroit rookie defenceman Filip Hronek to get to a bouncing puck for a partial breakaway and beat Howard with a forehand shot for his 22nd goal.

The Canadiens added five goals in the second period.

Shaw scored the first (2:22) and last goal of the period (43 seconds left). Gallagher scored his 27th with 8:41 left, Domi scored with 6:12 remaining and Armia netted his seventh with 3:51 left.

Mantha spoiled Price’s shutout bid with his 16th goal with 1:44 remaining in the middle period.

Domi got his second goal and 22nd of the season, and Shaw completed his hat trick in the third. Shaw has 16 goals this season.

NOTE: Drouin’s assists were his first points in eight games. . Detroit D Trevor Daley was a late scratch with an upper-body injury. He was replaced by D Jonathan Ericsson. . The Canadiens lost 2-1 to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night. . Red Wings RW Thomas Vanek did not play because of a hip flexor injury.

UP NEXT:

Montreal: At New York Rangers on Friday.

Detroit: At Arizona on Saturday.

Paul Harris, The Associated Press