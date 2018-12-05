MONTREAL — Max Domi scored twice and added an assist and Jonathan Drouin had a goal and two helpers as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday.

Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens (13-10-5), who entered the game with one win in their last seven. Carey Price stopped 28 shots.

Mark Stone and Dylan DeMelo scored for the Senators (12-13-3), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Craig Anderson made 36 saves.

Drouin scored with 5:30 left in the opening period as he and Domi used their speed on a two-on-one against Senators defenceman Cody Ceci. Domi sped up the wing before feeding the puck to Drouin, who backhanded it through Anderson’s legs.

DeMelo tied the game in the second period, wiring a one-time pass from forward Mikkel Boedker from the blue line that Price just couldn’t get to.

But the Canadiens replied with three unanswered goals in the second period.

Domi scored with 5:22 left in the second period, burying a one-time pass from Drouin. Domi added his second of the period three minutes later, again on a pass from Drouin. Drouin recorded his first three-point game of the season, while Domi has two this season.

Lehkonen made it 4-1 with his fifth of the season 18:17 into the second and Gallagher scored his 12th of the season four minutes into the third.

Stone made it 5-2 with his 13th of the year midway through the third period.

The Canadiens and Senators play a rematch Thursday night in Ottawa.

NOTES: Gallagher was named the 2017-18 recipient of the Jean Beliveau Trophy for community involvement before puck drop. …The Canadiens wore jerseys with nicknames on the back during warm-up. The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off, with proceeds going towards the Canadiens Children’s Foundation. … Brady Tkachuk has been held without a point in three games, his longest drought of the season.

Julian McKenzie, The Canadian Press