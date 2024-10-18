A Motivating Moment for the Maple Leafs’ Bobby McMann

In a recent discussion on The FAN Hockey Show, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his insights on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann. After being a healthy scratch in the season opener, McMann responded with a standout two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings, prompting speculation about the role this benching might have played in sparking his play.

Friedman investigated McMann’s situation. He explored how the Maple Leafs’ competitive depth and coaching decisions could have influenced the young McMann’s response. The interview can be seen and heard below:

Bobby McMann: A Player With Potential

According to Friedman, McMann is a player with great potential. So, his strong performance against the Kings wasn’t entirely surprising. The Maple Leafs organization showed faith in him by offering a contract with two years of term last season. That move indicated the organization believed in his long-term value. However, the decision to scratch him in the season’s first game surprised Friedman (and many others).

Friedman highlighted the depth in Toronto’s roster during training camp. He noted that “a lot of good bodies” were fighting for a spot. According to him, the Maple Leafs planned to create competition within the team, pushing players to feel the pressure and perform at a higher level. This pressure likely impacted McMann, who was left out of the season opener. It sent him a clear message: lineup spots were not guaranteed.

McMann’s Response: A Strong Two-Goal Performance

After being scratched, McMann didn’t let the setback derail him. Instead, he responded with a statement performance by scoring two goals against the Kings. Friedman credits McMann for taking the right approach to his situation, saying, “All you can do when you’re in that position is say, ‘OK, suck it up, and when you get back in, make an impact.’” And that’s precisely what McMann did. He proved that he belongs in the Maple Leafs lineup by doing so.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman compared McMann’s situation to that of other Maple Leafs players. For example, Timothy Liljegren also faces intense internal competition for roster spots. This approach has kept players on edge, knowing they must perform to keep their place in the lineup.

Berube’s Coaching Style: Pushing Players to Buy In

Friedman also touched on the influence of the coaching staff, particularly head coach Craig Berube. He believes McMann fits the mold of a “Berube-type player.” Friedman didn’t mention that Berube and McMann grew up in rural Alberta, which invests both men in a similar culture of toughness.

For his part, McMann understands that buying into the system is crucial for maintaining his spot on the roster. In response, Berube isn’t afraid to send a message by scratching players, regardless of their previous performances or potential. In McMann’s case, the healthy scratch seemed to serve as a wake-up call, pushing him to elevate his game.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Friedman speculated that other players on the team noticed McMann’s benching. They, too, came to understand that no one’s place in the lineup is safe. This kind of internal competition has created an atmosphere of intensity within the Leafs’ roster, where every player knows they must perform to stay in the lineup consistently.

The Bottom Line: A Motivating Move for the Maple Leafs

In conclusion, McMann’s healthy scratch in the season opener appears to have served as a catalyst for his breakout performance against the Kings. Friedman’s analysis suggests that McMann’s response was exactly what the coaching staff sought: a player who doesn’t sulk after being benched but instead works harder to prove his worth.

With the Maple Leafs’ deep roster and the coaching staff’s willingness to bench players to maintain intensity, McMann’s resurgence might be a sign of things to come for the team. More players are likely to feel the heat and step up their game. If that happens, the goal is achieved.

Could this competitive environment lead to greater consistency and success for Toronto this season? Time will tell, but McMann’s story certainly sets an example for the rest of the team. After four regular-season games as the Maple Leafs coach, Berube has the team playing winning hockey. That’s the bottom line.