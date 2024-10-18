Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Iron Mike, Berube & Liljegren

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at three topics. First, Max Pacioretty’s future with the team remains uncertain after being a healthy scratch by head coach Craig Berube. With limited opportunities left, Pacioretty must prove his value to secure his spot.

Second, former NHL coach Mike Keenan praised Berube’s old-school style, suggesting it could bring the discipline and grit needed to push the Maple Leafs further in playoff hockey, contrasting Berube’s intensity with the more passive approach of former coach Sheldon Keefe. Third, I share speculation about a possible Timothy Liljegren trade to the Los Angeles Kings. The Maple Leafs’ American Hockey League (AHL) scouting presence at a recent Kings game hints that the organization might be preparing to replace Liljegren with younger talent if a trade materializes.

Item One: What Is Max Pacioretty’s Status with the Maple Leafs?

Pacioretty’s time with the Maple Leafs hasn’t gone as expected since signing a professional tryout (PTO) over the summer. The 35-year-old veteran has struggled to make a consistent impact, with age seemingly catching up to him. Most notably, Berube made Pacioretty a healthy scratch during a recent 6-2 win against the Kings, citing that the decision was based on roster depth and what’s best for the team, not a reflection of Pacioretty’s effort.

“We have extra players, and not everybody can play every night,” Berube explained. Pacioretty has been decent in the lineup; however, his future with the team is uncertain. He’s running out of chances to prove himself as a valuable contributor.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Pacioretty capitalizes on his chances, he might still hold onto a role. But if his performance doesn’t improve, his stint with the Maple Leafs could end sooner than anticipated. At this point in his career, he is facing the harsh reality that maintaining a spot on an NHL roster requires more than past success—he must show that he can still compete at a high level.

Item Two: What Does Iron Mike Keenan Have to Say About Craig Berube?

In a recent interview, former NHL coach (known as Iron Mike) Mike Keenan praised Berube, the new head coach of the Maple Leafs, and highlighted how his leadership could positively transform the team. Keenan, who coached Berube during his playing days, expressed confidence in his ability to prepare the Maple Leafs for playoff success. He emphasized Berube’s tough, old-school style, which, though rare in today’s NHL, has proven effective in the past.

Keenan referenced other successful coaches like Paul Maurice, who embraced a similar gritty approach to win the Stanley Cup. Berube’s intensity was evident during a recent Maple Leafs game, where he called a timeout despite a 5-2 lead, stressing the importance of staying focused and not becoming complacent. Keenan suggested Berube’s leadership could reignite the team’s competitiveness.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Keenan believes Berube’s old-school discipline could bring the Maple Leafs much-needed structure and accountability, potentially guiding them to playoff success.

Item Three: More Speculation About Timothy Liljegren

Speculation is growing that the Maple Leafs are actively looking to trade Liljegren, with the Kings emerging as a likely suitor. The Kings, a team that’s recently graduated many of their top prospects to the NHL, might consider Liljegren a good fit due to his playoff experience and the fact that he aligns with their youthful roster. For Liljegren, a move could provide the consistent playing time he’s seeking, while for the Maple Leafs, trading him could offer around $3 million in cap relief.

There’s further evidence that a trade might be in the works. During the recent game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Kings, three Toronto Marlies’ leadership team members were in attendance, potentially scouting for players to replace Liljegren. The involvement of the AHL staff hints that Toronto might be preparing to bring in younger players to fill the gap left by a potential Liljegren trade.

The Leafs are reportedly motivated to get Timothy Liljegren traded sooner rather than later pic.twitter.com/ainn9nEBRa — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) October 11, 2024

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman alluded to the possibility of a deal soon if Toronto can secure the right return. While it’s rare to see AHL scouts playing such a direct role in a potential NHL trade, this suggests the organization might be focused on rebalancing its roster with younger talent. In addition, should the Maple Leafs decide to part ways with center David Kämpf, the return for Liljegren could involve a center to bolster their bottom-six lineup unless they rely on rookie Fraser Minten once he returns.

Liljegren remains a Maple Leafs player, but the clock could be ticking on his time in Toronto.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I know I’ve made this point before, but although many believe Liljegren will be traded, I hope the Maple Leafs hold onto him. He is one of those players who could thrive in Toronto or elsewhere. Trading him might be a mistake. He has significant upside—he’s a good-sized right-handed defenseman with solid puck-moving skills and the ability to skate well. His issues have been instability and a lack of trust from his coaches.

Yes, he’s had many chances and hasn’t made significant strides. But at just 25 years old, there’s still time for him to develop. The return for him likely won’t match his potential value. He stepped up when Morgan Rielly was injured and looked great during that stretch. With the new coaching staff in place (although the defensive coach remains the same), giving Liljegren a more extended shot could pay off.