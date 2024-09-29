Mulling the Maple Leafs: Robertson & Cowan Fighting for Roster Spot

The NHL preseason has officially kicked off and while the majority of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ opening night roster is set in stone, there are still some question marks when it comes to the team’s depth up front.

Players like Nikita Grebenkin, Easton Cowan and Nick Robertson are aiming to earn a full-time spot, while veterans like Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves would like to be consistent pieces contributing to this team when the puck drops on the 2024-25 season.



Now, the team’s groups at training camp have changed a bit over the last couple of days and without reading too much into it, it looks as though there is starting to be some separation between those who will make it and those who may fall just shy of the roster. Of course, any speculation of that kind will send Maple Leafs’ faithful into a full deep dive of the situation.

With all that in mind, there are two players that seem to be battling for a legitimate roster spot — Cowan and Robertson. They’re both at two slightly different points in their NHL story, but with the Maple Leafs only having a few roster spots left, the choice between Cowan’s development and Robertson’s redemption seems to be a tough one for the Maple Leafs’ front office.

That’s why we’ve mulled it over, broken it down and determined the right call — if there is one at all.

Easton Cowan’s In Tough For Maple Leafs’ Job

This kid has shown that his determination over the past two seasons to crack the Maple Leafs’ lineup hasn’t wavered one bit. After being drafted in 2023, the London Knights’ forward had a breakout season in the OHL with 34 goals and 96 points in just 54 regular season games. He followed that up with 10 goals and 34 points in 18 playoff games helping the Knights to the OHL championship.

Cowan was the final cut from training camp for the Maple Leafs last season and has come back with more determination than his previous camp with the big club. On Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens — in what was a heated preseason affair — Cowan tallied his first preseason point this year with an assist on a Robertson goal.



Earlier in the preseason, head coach Craig Berube did mention that one thing he wants to see from Cowan is the ability to shake off the junior hockey habits and play an NHL game — something that Cowan has taken to heart.

“I feel like I’ve been playing simple in my D-Zone. I haven’t gave up too much, but I’m really looking to be offensive here tonight and play a bit more free and just play my game and just have a bit more of a free mindset out there,” said Cowan of his play thus far.

While other players on the Maple Leafs have described this season’s version of Cowan as more confident and vocal in the room, Berube did mention there are still some things the young forward can work on.

“Well, he’s done some real good things. It’s just there’s things he can improve upon, for sure. But he’s not the only one, there’s a lot of guys, so there’s a lot of camp left,” said the rugged head coach.

Take that for what you will, but it seems as though Berube is keeping a close eye on the Maple Leafs’ 2023 first-round pick and isn’t going to fast track his development.

The only thing that might play into Cowan’s advantage is if he can impress enough to force his way into the lineup — that and the fact that sending him back to the OHL might not actually benefit his overall development considering he’s done it all outside of win a Memorial Cup.

This is where Cowan falls victim to the questionable ruling of a junior player being ineligible to play in the AHL due to CHL eligibility. Cowan falls into this mess and it could go one of two ways — the Maple Leafs keep him in the big leagues (especially for his nine-game stint) or they send him back to one of the more celebrated CHL organizations in the London Knights and give him a chance to run it back with a new team and develop more leadership skills.

Looking at how it will have to play out, his development will either be put on pause to an extent or he would be in the NHL playing middle to bottom-six minutes, which isn’t ideal either.

Robertson’s The Front Runner for Maple Leafs’ Spot

Let’s face it — the Maple Leafs could’ve walked away from Robertson this offseason especially when he demanded to be traded. Instead, Berube met with the 23-year-old and assured him he’d get an opportunity to be a key player on this team and he ultimately signed a one-year ticket for just shy of $1 million.

That said, he was the best player for the Maple Leafs last training camp and once again has shown up for the team early on — including three goals, two game-winners and blocking shots on top of it all.



The offensive production for Robertson hasn’t been the issue early in his career as he was one of the best Maple Leafs last season in goals at 5v5 and that was in limited action — just over 11 minutes per game in 56 regular season games. For many, it’s been a question of staying healthy and playing a 200-foot game.

That said, Robertson is more confident than he’s ever been and that’s saying something for a kid who plays with his heart on the line. According to him, he just wants a fair shot to be a difference maker in Toronto.

“I knew I was going to be back in Toronto,” he said, talking with The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke. “I knew something was going to be done. I’ve learned that how I better myself here is different from how to better myself in junior. I’ve got to trust that I put in the work and then I enjoy it.”

In the same conversation, Robertson noted that it’s not about thinking he’s a better player than anyone else, but that he’s put in every effort to be a regular player at the NHL level. To be honest, this season is going to be his best shot with the Maple Leafs to prove that he’s an everyday player in this league — but he has to trust that they have his best interests in mind.

Others around the game believe that the one-year deal doesn’t guarantee Robertson a position with the Maple Leafs, however, it’s hard to see him taking a deal for under $1 million just to be traded to a team that might not even contend this season.

While it would be ideal to see the Maple Leafs get both Cowan and Robertson into the lineup this season, there’s no sense in rushing Cowan. As for Robertson, they have to see what they have in him for a full season — health aside — and deal with that at season’s end.

For me, given the right opportunity and a chance to really play his game, the Maple Leafs have a 20 to 25-goal scorer on their hands in Robertson.

As for Cowan, he could’ve played a few games sprinkled through the season if he had a chance to play in the AHL — albeit it would burn a year of his entry-level contract. But given the AHL-CHL eligibility rule, he’s likely a Maple Leafs starter in 2025-26.

If it comes down to these two players, mull it over. What do you think the right call is for the Maple Leafs?