3 Reasons the Islanders Defense Will Be Among the NHL’s Best

The New York Islanders saw their defense take a big step back last season. Injuries, age, and decline from key skaters all caught up to them, and the unit fell apart because of it. It’s easy to think that the best from this defensive unit, highlighted by the Barry Trotz era when the unit was dominant, are in the rearview mirror and this team won’t win low-scoring games like they used to.

That’s not the case. On the contrary, the defense could become something special this season. The Islanders have plenty of intriguing players on the unit that can make it one of the best in the NHL. They can both shut down opposing offenses and help out at the blue line and it starts with their young two-way skaters.

Dobson & Romanov Betting on Contract Years

Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov are both restricted free agents (RFAs) at the end of the season (thanks to the bridge deals they signed in the 2022 offseason). They are looking for long-term deals and a breakout season from either will make their case for a deal convincing and raise the price tag in the process. Both of them are leading the defense already and a big season from either Dobson or Romanov will make the unit even better.

Dobson having a career year means he’ll impact the game in all three zones while taking the offense to the next level. It’s hard to see him besting last season’s marks where he scored 10 goals, 60 assists, and contributed 4.5 defensive point shares with 24:31 average ice time. Yet, he can score 15 or 20 goals while continuing to shut down opponents to make himself one of the Norris Trophy finalists.

Romanov won’t open up the offense at this point, after all, he only has 13 goals and 50 assists in his career. However, a big season from him means he’s a shutdown defenseman and one of the league leaders in defensive point shares. With a bigger role, he’ll eliminate opposing offenses with hard hits, and blocked shots, and by forcing turnovers in the neutral and defensive zones.

Alexander Romanov, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The two leading the way will make the defense better than it was last season. They can allow the other skaters to thrive in smaller roles and be the primary reason the defense is one of the best in the NHL. The elite play from the unit starts with them and it trickles down from there.

Under Roy, Islanders Defense Will Improve

When head coach Patrick Roy was hired halfway through last season, the Islanders started to play with structure. They were a mess under Lane Lambert and allowed easy scoring chances at will. Suddenly, they tightened up and played with more discipline. It’s one of the reasons the Islanders went from allowing 3.42 goals per game under Lambert to 2.94 goals per game under Roy.

Now, Roy has a full offseason and training camp to prepare and get this defense ready to buy into his style. They can kick off the ground running because of it. If they play with structure, they won’t allow easy scoring chances and more importantly, it will be what allows them to win games.

The defense has the same skaters as it did last season. However, Roy is the difference-maker both for the unit and the entire team as well. He can have the defense in particular playing at a high level where it shuts down opposing offenses while also making an impact at the point.

Islanders Depth Will Round Out Unit

Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock won’t be asked to carry the defense for the first time in their careers. They have done so in the past, notably from the 2018-19 season until 2021-22, and recently they’ve struggled to do so with injuries and age catching up to them.

On the second pairing with less ice time, the two will be great. They can still play great in the defensive end and limit passing and shooting lanes while creating turnovers as well. Every great defense has at least one stay-at-home defenseman capable of playing at a high level. With Pelech and Pulock healthy, the Islanders will have three defensemen who fulfill that requirement.

Pelech and Pulock are one reason the unit will improve. Scott Mayfield and Mike Reilly as the third pairing is another. Sure, Mayfield hasn’t played up to his seven-year contract and has also battled injuries but this is a bounce-back season for him. Reilly on the other hand was a pleasant surprise last season but now plays a significant role on the unit. Together they can round out the defense and make it one of the best in the NHL.

Where the Defense Might Come up Short

Mayfield is looking to bounce back but he’s the weakest link for the defense. He’s starting to decline and another injury could leave him out of the lineup for the second half of the season and force the Islanders to call up a prospect to fill the void on the third pair. Likewise, the overall health of the unit will be a problem as an injury could set this unit back throughout the season.

The lack of a scoring presence will also be an issue. Yes, Dobson is one of the best two-way defensemen in the NHL but the rest of the unit struggled to create from the point. Romanov and Pulock have great shots but both defensemen rarely use them and it’s something that leaves the Islanders one step behind, especially in the playoffs.

The Islanders have some question marks on their defense and it’s far from perfect. That said, all the pieces are in place for a big season ahead.