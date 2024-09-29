Can the Jets Expect Logan Stanley to Ever Reach His Potential?

Logan Stanley was drafted 18th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft. With his towering 6-foot-7 frame and 231-pound physique, Stanley was expected to become a physical force on the Jets’ blue line, bringing a blend of size and strength that few could match. Born in Waterloo, Ontario, Stanley rose through the junior hockey ranks, playing for the Windsor Spitfires and Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He showed steady development, capped by a 2017-18 season where he scored 15 goals and 42 points in 61 games, showcasing his offensive potential and physicality.

Logan Stanley, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Stanley made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season, playing 37 games and scoring his first NHL goal. However, the start of his NHL career has been far from smooth. His imposing size and defensive potential have often been overshadowed by a heartbreaking pattern of injuries that have partly stalled his progress. Despite Stanley’s offseason excitement about taking on a more significant role in Winnipeg, his body has not cooperated. Now, he’s once again on the sidelines more often than on the ice.

Stanley’s Injuries Have Been Too Frequent and at Rotten Times

This offseason was not Stanley’s first occurrence with such lousy injury timing. During the 2022-23 season, he missed considerable time due to injuries, including a foot fracture and lower-body issues. These injuries resulted in stretches where he couldn’t play and impacted his play when he did manage to get back on the ice.

In short, the 2022-23 season proved particularly challenging for Stanley. His injuries limited him to just 19 games. Although he hoped to bounce back, the 2023-24 season proved even more frustrating. While Stanley began the season with optimism, he found himself sidelined. These setbacks (partly) left him a “healthy scratch” for much of the 2023-24 season. He watched from the press box for 41 games, 23 consecutively. Although poised to bring a physical presence to the Jets’ blue line, his inability to maintain consistent ice time has hampered his progress. Stanley’s story underscores the harsh reality of hockey: talent and potential can be overshadowed by an uncooperative body that impacts one’s development.



Arniel’s Perspective — What the Head Coach Had to Say

During a recent interview (seen below), Jets head coach Scott Arniel shared his thoughts on Stanley’s latest injury setback. According to Arniel, Stanley’s most recent knee surgery was performed to fix a meniscus issue, and the expectation was that Stanley would miss a minimum of four weeks. Arniel expressed his disappointment at losing what he thinks is vital to the team’s defense, especially considering Stanley’s progress toward the end of the previous season.

Arniel highlighted that Stanley’s injuries have consistently come at the worst possible times. He remembered that Stanley had previously broken his leg and ankle early in his tenure with the Jets, missing significant time and never truly being able to establish himself. When Stanley returned to the lineup, he looked promising, playing regularly at the end of the season when the Jets were dealing with a rash of injuries.

Arniel emphasized how Stanley had been excited about the upcoming season and was expected to be one of the key fixtures in the defensive group. His combination of size and physicality brought an essential element to the Jets’ defense, something Arniel believed the team badly needed. Losing Stanley to injury once again, particularly when combined with the absence of Ville Heinola, is a big hit for the Jets’ defensive depth.

Arniel’s comments reflected his sympathy for Stanley and frustration with the constant setbacks that have disrupted the team’s plans. Stanley had worked hard to get back into shape and was poised for a more significant role this season. However, this latest injury once again derailed his momentum, putting his season and development on hold.

The Bottom Line: Can Stanley Overcome These Setbacks?

Stanley’s career thus far has been defined by both potential and misfortune. His size and physicality make him an asset on the blue line, but his consistent injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential. Head coach Arniel remains hopeful that Stanley will recover and rejoin the lineup, but the bigger question is how long Stanley’s potential can outweigh his injury history. His future with the Jets depends on staying healthy and proving he can be a consistent contributor. While the team will miss his presence, they must rely on their depth while Stanley works to regain full strength.

Time is running out for him to solidify his place on the roster, and this season might be his last chance. If so, that’s sad for the huge defenseman with such outstanding potential.