NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Golden Knights, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the injury bug has struck again in pre-season as the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens both potentially lost key players on Saturday. Meanwhile, Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher were both injured in a game between the Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Following his no-show at Vegas Golden Knights medicals, it is being reported that goaltender Robin Lehner is having serious financial issues. Finally, what is the status of Elias Lindholm with the Boston Bruins?

Calvin Pickard Knocked Out of the Game for the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping for good news as goaltender Calvin Pickard left Saturday night’s preseason game against the Seattle Kraken when he was knocked into his own goal. Pickard, who is slated to be the team’s backup this season, was on the bad end of a collision between teammate Noah Philp and Yanni Gourde. Pickard got to his feet and seemed fine, but he left the game and didn’t return.

“He’s just getting evaluated,” said head coach Kris Knoblauch. “We’ll have more to say (Sunday).” If he can’t go, Olivier Rodrigue will be the backup to the backup. He played well enough as Pickard’s replacement to secure the win against Seattle on Saturday, but this is certainly concerning if Pickard is out for any amount of time.

Canadiens Lose Reinbacher and Laine

The Montreal Canadiens might have dealt a significant blow during Saturday’s preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as both Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher exited early due to knee injuries.

Laine was hurt following a knee-on-knee collision with Toronto’s Cedric Pare and showed visible frustration, tossing his equipment before being helped and limping off the ice. Reinbacher, Montreal’s top defensive prospect, lasted just 13 seconds into his shift before leaving the game.

Post-game, both players were seen on crutches, with Laine sporting a brace on his left knee. Head coach Martin St. Louis provided no immediate update on their conditions but noted, “Hopefully, it’s not too serious.” The team will conduct further evaluations, including MRIs, to determine the extent of the injuries. Depending on the results, Laine’s timeline could range from a minor issue to a more severe setback like a torn ACL, which could keep him out for months.

More Controversy Involving Robin Lehner

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is facing more off-ice controversy, as a legal battle surrounding his finances has become a major story. According to reports, a creditor involved in Lehner’s ongoing bankruptcy case has successfully obtained a freeze on his assets, citing concerns over recent spending.

Court filings reveal that Lehner, alongside his wife, reportedly spent $1.5 million on gambling, vacations, and luxury purchases in the 15 months following their bankruptcy filing. The documents allege that the couple transferred money to non-creditors and made substantial expenditures that violated bankruptcy protocols. As per the Las Vegas Review Journal:

Lehner received $6 million from his Knights contract from the 2023-24 NHL season, which Aliya’s lawyers claim the Lehners have already spent or transferred to avoid paying debts incurred. source – ‘Robin Lehner assets frozen amid allegations of frivolous spending’ – Las Vegas Review Journal – Mick Akers – 09/27/2024

This latest development comes amid reports that Lehner did not attend the Golden Knights’ medicals ahead of the preseason, raising further questions about his standing with the team. Lehner, who has been dealing with injuries and personal issues in recent years, now faces increased scrutiny as his financial troubles continue to mount.

Elias Lindholm Still Not Ready for Return with Bruins

Bruins center Elias Lindholm returned to practice in a non-contact jersey, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. Lindholm has been day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and has yet to appear in preseason action. His presence at practice is a positive sign for his availability on opening night, where he’s expected to start as Boston’s No. 1 center, centering a line with David Pastrňák and Pavel Zacha.

The 29-year-old signed a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with the Bruins this summer after recording 44 points in 75 games with the Flames and Canucks last season. If the Bruins are ging to be competitive this season, Lindholm is going to have to be a big part of that success.