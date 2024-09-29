Nicholas Robertson Has Earned His Spot with the Maple Leafs

Nicholas Robertson has emerged as one of the key players in the Toronto Maple Leafs preseason, and his standout performances have caught the attention of head coach Craig Berube. During the preseason, Robertson has been given chances on both the right and left wing spots. He’s been logging significant ice time, and he’s coming through. He’s impressed with his offensive prowess, scoring three goals in two games, including two game-winners.

Yet, questions remain—has Robertson done enough to secure a spot on the Maple Leafs’ opening-night roster?

Robertson’s play has been electrifying. He’s shown offensive skills, strong forechecking, and the ability to create scoring chances. He has been noticeable on both the power play and penalty kill. The coaching staff has learned that he can contribute across numerous areas of the game. However, reserving a roster spot remains risky. The specific question is whether the potential signing of Max Pacioretty limits Robertson’s chances on the left wing.

Robertson Has Stood Out Positively

In the Maple Leafs’ recent 2-1 preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens, Robertson was once again the driving force on offense. He scored twice, with his first goal coming on a seven-minute power play after a chaotic sequence that saw Montreal’s Patrik Laine exit the game due to a collision with Cedric Pare. Young Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan set up Robertson with a brilliant cross-ice pass, and Robertson delivered to open the scoring.

Nicholas Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Robertson’s second goal came in the third period when he capitalized on a transition play by linemates Matthew Knies and Pontus Holmberg. Given space to operate, Robertson fired a low shot that beat Canadiens goalie Cayden Primeau five-hole. Knies, who has played alongside Robertson in preseason action, praised his scoring ability in those situations.

As Knies noted postgame, “I think everyone knows it’s coming, but he still finds a way to beat them.” Knies, who sounds exactly like he understands Robertson’s situation, shared: “It’s unique (and) really fun to watch. It was fun playing with him today, and I hope I can see those goals more.” It seems there is one vote for keeping Robertson.

Coach Berube Also Took Notice of Robertson

Head coach Craig Berube quickly recognized Robertson’s contributions but noted that it wasn’t just about the goals. Berube highlighted Robertson’s overall work ethic and decision-making. “It’s not even the goals; it’s his effort and the way he played.” Berube added, “I thought his work ethic was excellent … (Robertson showed) competitiveness, made good decisions with the puck—and he got a couple of goals for us.”

Berube’s comments reflect a broader appreciation for Robertson’s development beyond his scoring touch. The 23-year-old has improved his two-way game, contributing defensively while maintaining his offensive instincts. This combination of hustle, heart, and skill makes him a persuasive option for the Maple Leafs coaching staff.

Yet, Is Robertson Still Battling for a Spot?

Despite his strong showing in the preseason, Robertson’s future with the Maple Leafs remains uncertain. His performance suggests he’s ready to contribute at the NHL level, but Toronto’s depth at the wing position might create a logjam. If the Maple Leafs sign Pacioretty, Robertson’s opportunities could be even more limited. Now that Robertson is no longer waiver-exempt, it pushes the organization to fish or cut bait. They can no longer send him down to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies without risking losing him to another team. And, make no mistake, another team would gobble him up quickly.

Nicholas Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Robertson’s rollercoaster preseason has included both highs and lows. In Thursday’s preseason game, he accidentally knocked teammate William Nylander out of the contest, which raised questions about his decision-making. However, Robertson bounced back with a strong performance in his last two games, displaying his ability to handle adversity and learn from his mistakes.

What’s Next for Robertson?

So, where does that leave Robertson? At 23, he’s at a pivotal point in his career. Last season, he put up 14 goals and 27 points through 56 games in the NHL—numbers that suggest he can produce at the highest level. This season, the stakes are higher. Robertson has confirmed he belongs in the NHL, whether in Toronto or elsewhere. He’s made a case for a spot on the team’s roster with his preseason play. Still, much will depend on how the team navigates its roster depth and cap constraints.

It’s hard to imagine what more he could do if Robertson hasn’t yet secured his roster spot. As the preseason continues, the question is, “What’s next?” Has the young forward done enough to convince the coaching staff that he’s ready for a permanent spot in the lineup? Or, as some speculate, is he destined to play a more significant role on another team where his scoring talents might be more appreciated?

One thing is now certain: Robertson has impressed Berube and the coaching staff. Whether that’s enough to solidify his spot with the Maple Leafs remains to be seen, but Robertson is undoubtedly putting his best foot forward to earn his place.