2024-25 Season Predictions for New Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have five new faces projected to be inserted into the NHL lineup. Having missed the playoffs for their seventh straight season, general manager Steve Staios had his work cut out for him in the first offseason of his tenure, and he was quite busy. Bringing in more veteran players and letting some younger, less impactful players go to free agency or being traded helped shape this team, but the performances from the newcomers are what will help dictate how the 2024-25 season will go for the Senators.

Note: Jan Jenik, Xavier Bourgault, and Adam Gaudette are not included as they are projected to play with the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League (AHL).

David Perron

The biggest free agency signing that Staios had was David Perron. He adds some much-needed depth on the wing, and while he prefers the right side, it makes the most sense to have him slotted on the left. Whether it will be on the second or third line will depend on the health of Josh Norris, but regardless, he will have some quality linemates to play with.

David Perron, Noah Gregor, Michael Amadio, Nick Jensen, and Linus Ullmark (The Hockey Writers)

Perron has regularly been a 20+ goal and 50+ point player and took a bit of a step back last season. Part of that is due to his age as he is 36 years old, but he also fell out of favour in the lineup and was bumped down by some other players with the Detroit Red Wings. He will be a more important player for the Senators than he has been in the past, as they desperately needed to get more leaders and veterans on the team.

Prediction: 19 goals and 51 points rotating between the second and third line, while remaining to be a physical presence with 100+ hits.

Michael Amadio

After a brief five-game stint with the Senators, Michael Amadio signed in free agency to create depth in the lineup, but also bring in another player with playoff experience. The Senators need to get to the playoffs before worrying about what happens then, but having a depth player who can chip in offensively and be sound defensively is what will help shape the bottom-six into a stronger unit.

Amadio was in a third-line role on the Vegas Golden Knights for the past three seasons and has established himself as a player who can score 25 points and be a strong penalty-killer. Amadio is a pretty effective shooter as well. He isn’t going to light the lamp, and he takes low-danger shots for the most part, but with a 14.2 shot percentage in his three years with Vegas, he can certainly chip in 10 goals.

Prediction: 11 goals and 29 points while being a strong defensive winger and a staple on the penalty kill.

Nick Jensen

The expectations for Nick Jensen in Ottawa are likely too high to start. There is hope that he is the solution to the defense group, and while it is entirely possible he will greatly improve it, there is a lot of weight being put on his shoulders. He will likely line up on the second pair with Thomas Chabot, but even if he does well, the tag of being the return in the Jakob Chychrun trade is a lot to handle.

Jensen has been a strong defensive defenseman for the majority of his career, and while he doesn’t post a ton of points, he has shown that he can be impactful there too. His presence on the right side as a shut-down defender who can play somewhat physically and block shots will be good, but the expectations may be too high on him heading into the season.

Nick Jensen, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Prediction: Three goals, 21 points, and 100+ hits and blocks while fulfilling the role he was acquired to, and thriving alongside Chabot and on the penalty-killing units.

Noah Gregor

As it stands today, Noah Gregor is expected to be a fourth-line winger. He isn’t a lock for that spot, as someone like Angus Crookshank will push for that spot too. Gregor spent last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a versatile, speedy option for them. He will likely play a similar role in Ottawa.

Gregor’s speed alone allows him to jump up the lineup when needed. He isn’t going to be a high-end producer or anything, but he can keep up with the likes of Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto in the top-six, so if injuries roll around, he will be an option. He will likely spend time as the 13th forward as well, but having a player with his skillset to jump in and out of the lineup with is a good asset.

Prediction: Seven goals and 15 points while jumping all around the lineup, getting some middle-six opportunities but also serving as a healthy scratch at times.

Linus Ullmark

The big fish the Senators landed in the offseason was Linus Ullmark. The superstar goaltender also has high standards coming into Ottawa, but it is more likely he will fulfill it. Back to Jensen for a moment, he certainly makes the defense group better, which has been part of the problem with the goaltending for the Senators lately. Bringing in Ullmark, a prover, high-end goaltender with a Vezina Trophy under his belt, there is a lot of reason for excitement with him.

The Senators desperately needed an upgrade in goal, and with the success Ullmark has had over the past three seasons, you couldn’t ask for a better fit for the club.

Prediction: 61 games, 39 wins, and a .916 save percentage would be a fantastic season in the crease for a Senators netminder, but just a normal one for Ullmark. This is very reasonable.

Senators’ Improvements Make Them Better

The Senators got better in their depth, defense, and goaltending with these five additions. They didn’t lose any major impact players, and if these five players can have good seasons, it will do wonders in helping the Senators reach the playoffs. Staios has done a good job of making sure that the biggest problems on the roster have been resolved.