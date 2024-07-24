A Hockey Fan’s Travel Guide to New York City

New York City. The Big Apple. A city that never sleeps. It’s the biggest city in the United States and has no shortage of entertaining, exciting, and inspirational attractions. For hockey fans, the most important thing the city offers is three hockey teams the New York Rangers, the New York Islanders, and the New Jersey Devils just a train ride away in Newark, New Jersey.

For a lot of fans who travel to the city, it can be overwhelming and they end up arriving realizing they have a lot of unanswered questions. Where do we eat? Where do we stay? What are the best things to visit before the game begins (more importantly, what attractions provide enough time to make it to the game on time)?

At The Hockey Writers (THW) we have all those questions answered for you. So, whether it’s for a one-night stay to watch the Rangers or an extended stay where all three teams are covered (and the budget allows that), this guide should help with any of those questions. Before diving in, the first tip is to arrive with a lot more money than expected, New York City has a lot of affordable options but compared to most cities, it is expensive.

Food

There’s no shortage of great food stops in the area. From historic classics to upscale places in midtown and downtown to hidden gems on any corner, New York has just about anything you could think of (there are so many places that no article can do the city justice). That said, when visiting for a few days, there are the staples that go hand-in-hand with the city, specifically, bagels, deli, and pizza.

For Rangers games specifically, pizza is the best and most affordable option before puck drop. There are places throughout the city but the big recommendation is John’s Pizzeria in Times Square. It’s a staple and close enough to Madison Square Garden to make it an ideal spot. Liberty Bagels is also within walking distance of the arena while Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse is a higher-end option and La Pecora Bianca in midtown is a reliable brunch or late lunch place with great pasta. However, for those on a budget, the best strategy would be to grab a pizza pie before the game in the midtown area. (One last MSG note, for those who must buy something at the arena, the best option is the chicken and waffles as they provide the most bang for your buck).

Madison Square Garden, Home of the New York Rangers (Ryan Gagne, The Hockey Writers)

Then again, if you already plan on going to a Rangers game and are willing to spend, you might as well check out some of the classics. There’s Lombardi’s Pizzeria which was established in 1905. Russ & Daughters has been serving bagels since 1913. Katz’s Deli was established in 1888. Sure you might feel like a tourist going into these places before a game but at the very least, you are getting the city experience.

Out on Long Island, there are a handful of places that appear directly tied to Islanders fandom. Blue Line Deli has embraced the hockey theme from menu items to team colors (blue and orange to be specific). Borrelli’s Restaurant was put on the map for the national audience during the Islanders’ 2021 playoff run, but the restaurant has been around for decades and is just as much a part of the area as the team nearby. That said, the area is known for having great seafood options and some might be a decent drive (notably Kyma, Bryant & Cooper, and Limani, all in Roslyn, NY) but they are worth the trip.

Then there are the Devils which have a big fan favorite near Prudential Center. Hobby’s Delicatessen not only has great food but loves to poke fun at the Rangers with any chance they get. They have a “Rangers fan seating” which points to the bathroom, there’s the King Henrik soup that comes in a bowl (because he never won the Cup), and better yet, it costs $19.94 (since that was the last year the Rangers won the Stanley Cup). Aside from bashing their rivals, they have some items for both current and former Devils (the Nico #1 for captain Nico Hischier and the #30 Chico for former goaltender Chico Resch).

Inflation? What inflation! Our soup price has remained the same for 30 years!#njdevils pic.twitter.com/hAScwluCkH — Hobby's Deli (@Hobbysdeli) June 2, 2024

New Jersey is known for having great diners where travelers can get breakfast (and more importantly, coffee) at any time of day. One of them is Tops Diner which has been around since 1942 and is a quick drive from Prudential Center. The other Newark option that would be recommended is Krug’s Tavern which is known for its burgers and unlike Torey Krug, it’s aged well (serving food since 1932).

Transportation

The good news is that there are plenty of options for transportation. The bad news is that they all take time considering how crowded the city gets. Starting with the airports. JFK and LaGuardia are two of the biggest in the country and also two of the hardest to navigate. That’s why for fans who are flying to the area, the best option might be Newark Airport, it’s a smaller airport and within a 15-minute drive of Prudential Center, the Devils’ home arena.

Speaking of driving, don’t bother if you plan on going to a Rangers or Islanders game. The Rangers play at Madison Square Garden which is arguably the most conveniently located arena for anyone taking a train to and from the game. Penn Station is next to the arena and it’s the hub for any major train or bus in and out of the city which you can find more information in specifics here at the MTA site. The next tip with this in mind is to purchase a MetroCard, which costs $1, and make any subway ride under $3, providing easy and cheap access to the five boroughs.

Some Islanders fans will note that UBS Arena has parking. Many MORE fans will let you know how expensive and inconvenient it is (and how the drive on the Nassau Expressway or the Van Wyck Expressway is a job in itself). It’s why the train is once again the best option. For fans based out of Manhattan or New Jersey, the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) goes from both Penn Station and Grand Central Station to UBS Arena. The important thing to keep in mind is that while the trains are the best option, they are crowded, especially following a game. It makes Uber or Lyft a reasonable plan B, especially if traveling with a group.

Attractions

The list goes on and on when it comes to things to see in New York, New York. The Statue of Liberty, The Empire State Building, Times Square, The Brooklyn Bridge, Radio City Music Hall, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Central Park are just some of the many things to see while touring the city.

Let’s start by taking Central Park off the list. Why? Because the NHL season, for the most part, is played during the winter and cold months, making a stop there less desirable. Now, considering you are heading to a game that night, the best options are one that won’t take up the entire day and still provide time to make it to the game afterward. The Metropolitan Museum of Art and many of the museums in Manhattan are great options all things considered as they are indoors and a train ride away from Madison Square Garden (the New York Public Library by Bryant Park is also a good option).

The Statue of Liberty is also an easy site to see but it’s important to note how to see it. There are ferry rides and tours of the island but those are costly ($32 according to the site). Instead, the Staten Island Ferry is free and can be taken throughout the day, and as an added bonus, there are great views of the city skyline and the trip to and from Staten Island.

Speaking of the skyline views, that is a big intrigue of New York City. Sure, the Empire State Building and many of the skyscrapers have observatories, but the good thing about New York is that just about any car ride will provide a good view. This also applies to a drive following a Devils game where a ride on the New Jersey Turnpike will provide a great shot of the skyline (other good choices are the Whitestone Bridge, George Washington Bridge, and the RFK Bridge).

A big attraction in New Jersey, a few minutes north of Newark, is the American Dream Mall. Located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, it has an amusement park, a waterpark, an ice skating rink, and a skiing slope, all of which are indoors. It’s a good idea for families traveling for a road trip as they can check out the mall in the morning and still have enough time to watch the Devils or Rangers that night.

Where to Stay

This will depend on the price range and how long the trip is. The difference between watching a team face the Rangers compared to watching them play out the entire New York road trip is one night compared to four or five. For a one-night stay, the hotels in Manhattan aren’t a bad option if you are willing to spend. If not, there are cheaper hotels in Jersey City, New Jersey, or near both UBS Arena and Prudential Center. For long-term stays, renting an Airbnb would be the best option and the strategy would be to get one in New Jersey and work from there as there’s still access to public transportation into the city without everything costing an arm and leg.

Other Things To Keep in Mind

People who travel to New York during the winter are often surprised by how cold it gets. Now a lot of fans in Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, or traveling from the northmost cities of the continent will laugh at that. However, there’s something visitors don’t account for that makes 40 degrees feel like 30 (and 30 feel like 20). There are wind tunnels, a lot of them. This is particularly relevant in Manhattan as the skyscrapers and the grid allow wind to build up and sweep through the area.

In more than one way, the best time to visit New York is in May. The weather is better and when traveling at that time of year, it means the team you root for is having a deep playoff run. The fans from Florida know this feeling all too well as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Islanders and the Rangers in 2020, 2021, and 2022, while the Florida Panthers defeated the Rangers in six games last season.

Members of the Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales Trophy after defeating the New York Rangers in Game Six to win the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s also worth noting that even with public transportation, the only shoes and clothes that should be packed are the ones best suited for walking. Arenas already require a lot of steps and the city (plus the surrounding areas) will involve a lot of walking. Be prepared to trek to the trains, from block to block, to the busses, and up and down staircases.

While New Yorkers have a reputation for being rude, there are two things to keep in mind. The first thing is that everyone is in a hurry. People are running to meetings, to work, hustling, and hoping to avoid traffic. If you waste their time, they will let you know about it. But that shouldn’t stop you from asking for advice. New Yorkers will be willing to let you know about a hidden gem of theirs and more importantly, they’ll love to provide directions (it makes them feel like a boss when they tell you to hop on the 1 or A train to go uptown or downtown).

If you live in the New York area and noticed places we missed, let us know in the comments section below!