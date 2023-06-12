Catching Up with Blue Line Deli: Islanders, Community, and Bagels

In March 2020, diehard New York Islanders fan and Long Island native Donald Rosner opened Blue Line Deli in Huntington, NY. Growing up in the food industry and working for his family’s iconic business, Bagel Boss, for almost 25 years, Rosner developed an invaluable work ethic. From opening up during the COVID-19 pandemic to partnering with UBS Arena and fulfilling a lifelong dream, Rosner’s Blue Line Deli is building a legacy that prioritizes great food, hockey, and community.

The Dawn of an Islanders-Themed Deli

The phrase ‘when one door opens, another one closes’ might be cliche, but it rang true for Rosner just a few years ago when his family decided to put the Bagel Boss store up for sale. With such a major change happening in his life, Rosner began reflecting on his career working at his family’s shop and what he wanted his next steps to be.

“My only hobby is hockey. I’ve been a diehard Islanders fan since I was a boy. I never had the opportunity to involve myself in hockey, such as playing. However, it dawned on me that I could still do what I do for a living and deck it out in Islanders memorabilia so I can include my love of hockey during the workday,” said Rosner.

While his mother thought he was crazy, the seed had already been planted for Rosner who intended to open Blue Line Deli in March 17, 2020, and that’s exactly what he did. Inspired by all things hockey, the passion and personality Rosner infused in the space are immediately apparent; all 32 NHL team logos hang on the wall with ready-to-order creative hockey-themed menu items like ‘The Zamboni’ and ‘The Five Hole.’

Brock Nelson, JG Pageau, and Anders Lee Celebrate a Goal for the New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, Blue Line Deli faced an uphill battle as soon as its grand opening, when New York announced a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19 just a few days before. Yet, Rosner stay committed to his vision of not only creating a hockey-themed deli but of contributing to the community in a meaningful way. In a quick pivot, he began donating food to frontline workers and coordinating with longtime suppliers and charities to help send out water and toilet paper to those in need. Meanwhile, on social media, Islanders fans caught wind of his deli and its good deeds and began supporting and praising Rosner’s tireless effort.

Getting the Attention of UBS Arena and Shaquille O’Neal

Over a year into the pandemic, UBS Arena noticed how important Blue Line Deli was for Islanders fans and the Long Island community. In a full-circle moment, the team Rosner has been supporting since boyhood reached out to him about a partnership. “UBS Arena reached out to me if I was interested in partnering,” Rosner recalled. “Next thing I know, I am seeing our logo at UBS Arena, which is surreal. It’s awesome, it’s super special. In some way, I feel a part of the team, and that was the goal. My favorite part about it is the fans. We all are very passionate, care about the team.” It was then announced that Blue Line Deli would be a concession option just in time for the season opener, including their hockey-themed specials and festive blue and orange bagels.

If seeing the Blue Line Deli logo at UBS Arena wasn’t surreal enough, partnering with Shaquille O’Neal’s fast-casual chain Big Chicken was sure to do the trick. When the arena partnered with Big Chicken in 2021, they contacted Rosner to help collaborate and build their presence. The goal was to create a food item that was unapologetically New York that could be sold exclusively at UBS Arena. Together, they came up with a sandwich named “The Islander,” featuring Big Chicken’s buffalo chicken patty between Rosner’s famous blue and orange bagel.

Building a Legacy on Long Island

The support shown toward Blue Line Deli is never lost on Rosner. He attributes his deli’s success to the unique bond Islanders fans have with the team and each other through all the ups and downs. “This community is so tight-knit, outwardly open about the team, good or bad. Being a part of that in any way is a privilege,” said Rosner. One of his main goals for opening up Blue Line was to spark conversation about the game, not just the Islanders.

New York Islanders Celebrate a Goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I didn’t want to make people feel awkward at an Islanders-only deli. Every team logo is here. If you’re a fan of hockey you’re welcome here,” said Rosner. Of course, since New York fans are passionate, there’s never a shortage of chirping about the New York Rangers. Rosner said it’s all good-natured fun. “There’s a ton of Rangers fans who come in and bust our chops and vice versa. It’s always fun to talk to them, talk with Islanders fan, or truly any fan of any team,” he added.

Rosner’s excitement about hockey is contagious, and he is not only excited for what the future holds for his beloved team, but also for his business. “After being in Huntington, I have big eyes and definitely want to expand. My uncle, who loves what we do and asked to partner with us, and it was far enough away that it ended up being perfect,” said Rosner, who opened his second location in East Islip, NY, in 2021. With a third location on the horizon, Rosner is building a legacy for his children to be proud of, similar to what his parents established.

With budding support from the Islanders organization and even an NBA legend, Rosner is doing everything right and looking forward to seeing how Blue Line Deli can continue to immerse itself in the hockey world.