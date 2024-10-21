Islanders Anthony Duclair Out Long-Term

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello confirmed Monday morning that forward Anthony Duclair is out long-term with an injury. This news comes after the 29-year-old left in the third period of Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens and never returned. He did not put any weight on his right leg while receiving assistance to get off the ice.

Lou says it will be a “long-term” injury for Duclair but not season ending. More will be known tomorrow after further testing. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 21, 2024

Duclair inked a four-year, $14 million deal with the Islanders this past offseason. His speed and experience made him an attractive free-agent addition, especially at a team-friendly price. He scored the first goal of the season for the Islanders against the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 10 and was up to three points (two goals and one assist) in five games.

This news is a brutal blow to the Islanders. The forward core desperately needed speed, and Duclair’s addition finally solidified the top line. Alongside Bo Horvat and Mat Barzal, the trio had a 64.6 expected and 66.7 goals percentage in nearly 60 minutes together, the most in either category on the team, according to MoneyPuck.

While Duclair is yet to be placed on the long-term injured reserve, it is the expectation. If this is the case, the Islanders will be able to carry a 23-player roster. Lamoriello confirmed the team will call up a player from Bridgeport.

Simon Holmstrom is expected to earn an elevated role with Duclair’s absence, potentially on the first line, and Casey Cizikas has since been promoted to the third line in practice. Bridgeport forwards Pierre Engvall, Matthew Maggio, Alex Jefferies, and Fredrik Karlström make sense for a callup. Hudson Fasching is expected to replace Julian Gauthier as the team’s 13th forward, although this potential move would be unrelated to Duclair’s injury.