Islanders’ Prospect Cole Eiserman’s 2024-25 Season Preview

The New York Islanders selected Cole Eiserman with the 20th pick in the 2024 Draft, marking the first time the team has made a selection in Round 1 since 2019 when they took Simon Holmstrom with the 23rd pick. Eiserman immediately became the team’s top prospect due to his stellar skillset and impressive resume. Now heading into his freshman season with the Boston University Terriers, Islanders fans have a lot to look forward to. So, what should fans look to see this season?

Who is Cole Eiserman?

Eiserman is a 6-foot, 196-pound forward who scored 83 goals in 81 games for the United States Developmental Program (USDP) last season. He passed Cole Caufield for the cumulative USDP all-time goals record with 127. While his shot is his most admirable skill, he is also a hard worker, not afraid to engage in physical battles around the net and along the boards.

Born in Newburyport, MA, Eiserman was one of the youngest players selected in the 2024 Draft given his birthday being less than a month from the 2025 Draft cutoff date. The American has played left wing his entire career and is expected to join Boston University’s top-six and powerplay this season.

Related: Islanders Drafting Cole Eiserman Was Best Case Scenario

Heading into the 2024 Draft, Eiserman was projected to go in the top 10, with many ranking him as high as third or fourth. Josh Tessler of SMAHT Scouting stated “Eiserman is constantly making an impact each shift he is out there for. In the offensive zone, he is a good forechecker, will fight for pucks down low and in the corners. Eiserman will rely on his reach to stick-lift attackers and force a disruption in oppositional puck possession. He has good puck manipulation and will use it to draw in attackers and then quickly pass underneath the stick to an open teammate. Eiserman has an excellent shot, especially from range.”

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

However, some were a bit more modest in their viewings of Eiserman, with David Saad of Dobber Prospects stating “While [Eiserman’s] shot, offensive routes, and ability to release in tight space continue to be top-of-the-class strengths, its simply not enough. A lack of overall engagement, poor decision-making, a lack of explosive skating, and an overall passivity have regularly marred viewings.”

Boston University is an Ideal Fit

While Boston University lost Macklin Celebrini and Lane Hutson, they are still expected to remain contenders for a National Championship. The school ranked third in the USCHO’s preseason poll, trailing only the University of Denver and Boston College. As well, Boston University has made the Frozen Four each of the past two seasons and sits third all-time in Frozen Four appearances (24).

Who Eiserman will slot alongside is currently unknown, but there is plenty of talent in the Terriers forward core. Junior and Chicago Blackhawks prospect, Ryan Greene, was recently named captain and is coming off a 12-goal, 36-point campaign. Islanders’ 2024 second-round pick, Kamil Bednarik, joins Eiserman from the USDP and could earn a spot as the Terriers’ second-line center.

Matt Copponi, who transferred from Merrimack College, scored seven goals and 32 points last season. He played alongside fellow Islanders prospect, Alex Jefferies, at Merrimack. Now in the Hockey East Conference, Copponi could be a great playmaker and two-way linemate of Eiserman. As well, the Terriers will have Devin Kaplan and Alex Zetterberg as options to play Eiserman with.

Eiserman’s Point Projection

With Eiserman entering his first season in college, there are a lot of unknowns. If he can seamlessly transition to the heightened responsibilities of college hockey, the sky is the limit. In 34 games, his ceiling is a 25+ goal, 45+ point producer. If he struggles, he could produce closer to 12 goals and 20 points.

Likely, Eiserman falls somewhere between those numbers. Alongside such strong talent, he may struggle to keep up at first, but he should land in the 18-22 goal, 30-35 point range as one of the school’s most productive powerplay contributors. With both Celebrini and Hutson gone, someone will need to step up on the man advantage, and while Greene, Kaplan, and Sascha Boumedienne are all capable of leading a unit, Eiserman should be the one to contribute the most.

Boston University’s season kicks off on Saturday, Oct 5 against Holy Cross at Agganis Arena. After a few single-game matchups in the following weeks, the heat of the season will begin in late October as the Terriers will face North Dakota, University of Michigan, and UMass Lowell in three consecutive weeks.