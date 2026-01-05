New York Sirens’ 3 Stars of December

The 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season began in late November, so with December now behind us, it’s time to recap the first full month of the third PWHL season. The New York Sirens kicked off the month with a rough four-game losing streak, including two games where they were shut out back-to-back.

After the Takeover Tour game in Dallas, though, the Sirens were back in the win column and recorded another win at home against the Vancouver Goldeneyes to close out the month. The Sirens’ record for December was 2-4-0-0. Overall for the season, their record at the end of December was 4-5-0-0.

Now, let’s look at who the Sirens’ three stars for December are.

Honorable Mention: Savannah Norcross

Savannah Norcross played 20 games with New York in the 2024 PWHL season. For the 2024-25 season, she was a reserve player and did not see any ice time. After the expansion draft and the offseason took several players away from the Sirens, Norcross was elevated back to a roster spot.

In the Sirens’ last game of December in the 2025-26 season, she scored her first PWHL goal. Kayla Vespa skated the puck up to the net and took a shot. Emmy Fecteau passed the rebound to Norcross, whose shot crossed the goal line for her first goal.

After a full season away from the ice, Norcross should feel proud to get on the scoresheet for the first time in her career.

Third Star: Maddi Wheeler

Our third star of the month remains the same, as Maddi Wheeler receives the honor two months in a row. She scored her first PWHL goal in Dallas on Dec. 28. Aside from Casey O’Brien, she was the only other Siren to score a goal in this game, helping New York beat the Seattle Torrent 4-3.

On top of her goal, she also recorded an assist on Taylor Girard’s goal on Dec. 21. She has had eyes everywhere when she has been playing on a line with Girard and Kristin O’Neill. This month, this line has fluctuated between the top six and the bottom six, but no matter where it is, they are finding success together.

Second Star: Kristyna Kaltounkova

Last month, Kristyna Kaltounkova received an honorable mention. In December, she was elevated to the second star of the month.

Kaltounkova scored three goals in December, two of which were in the Sirens’ home game on Dec. 21, hosting the Toronto Sceptres. Although the Sceptres won 4-3, Kaltounkova gave the Sirens a fighting chance. She was one goal off from scoring her first PWHL hat trick; hopefully, she can get this great milestone soon.

She scored her third goal against the Goldeneyes on Dec. 31 at the Prudential Center. She opened the scoring just a minute and change into the game. With only Norcross scoring in the third period, the Sirens managed to shut out the Goldeneyes in their third-ever matchup against Vancouver. After they shut out the Sirens 4-0 in New York’s first trip to Vancouver, the Sirens managed to pull it back.

First Star: Casey O’Brien

Casey O’Brien is a newcomer to both the Sirens and the three stars of the month, but both are incredibly deserved. The Sirens received the ability to pick O’Brien third overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft when they traded defender Ella Shelton in exchange for the first-round pick. Although she had a slow start to her season, O’Brien demonstrated why she shouldn’t be counted out yet.

New York Sirens celebrate a goal (Photo credit: PWHL)

In the Sirens’ Takeover Tour game at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, she recorded her first PWHL goal against the Torrent. However, she didn’t stop there and recorded her first PWHL hat trick as well. The Sirens scored four goals in this game, three of which were thanks to O’Brien. She was a big part of New York’s win and the momentum shift that followed. After that, the Sirens went on to win their next two after a four-game losing streak. Let’s hope the Sirens can keep riding this winning momentum.

Quick Look Into January

For December, the rookies took over. Let’s see if the veterans can step up in January.

The Sirens are already off to a strong start in January, extending their win streak to three games with a 4-3 win over the Montreal Victoire on Jan. 2.

The Sirens will play six more games in the month of January, with two at home and four on the road. They will play a one-off road game against the Toronto Sceptres on Jan. 6, but then they will head back home to host the Minnesota Frost 10 days later. With a nice break between games, the Sirens should be well rested.

They’ll then pack up and travel down to Washington D.C. for a Takeover Tour game against the Victoire, their second meeting within the month. They’ll have one more game at home, hosting the Ottawa Charge on Jan. 20, before they hit the road for two more games against the Minnesota Frost and Boston Fleet.

These two games will be their last games before the PWHL goes on break for the 2026 Winter Olympics.