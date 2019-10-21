David Pastrnak, John Carlson, Carter Hutton Named NHL’s 3 Stars

NEW YORK — Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak, Washington Capitals defenceman John Carlson and Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton are the NHL’s three stars for the week ending Sunday.

Pastrnak had seven goals and two assists in three games for the Bruins last week. The Czech native scored all four Bruins goals in a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 13.

Carlson had seven assists and one goal in four games last week as the Capitals went 3-1-0. The American has 18 points through 10 games. Only two defencemen in NHL history have had 18 or more points in the first 10 games of a season — Paul Coffey and Bobby Orr, twice.

John Carlson, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hutton posted two shutouts in as many starts for the Sabres. The native of Thunder Bay, Ont., set a franchise record for saves in a regular-season shutout, stopping 47 pucks in a win over the Los Angeles Kings last Thursday.

Hutton, 33, is 5-0-0 with a 1.40 goals-against average this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2019.

The Canadian Press