NHL Morning Recap – March 1, 2026

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Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 13 NHL games that were played on Feb. 28, 2026. Which saw the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators. As well as the Anaheim Ducks and Winnipeg Jets battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

PENGUINS 2 at RANGERS 3 – SO

Pittsburgh Penguins Scoring Summary:

P1 2:08 – Anthony Mantha (21) from Erik Karlsson (32), Bryan Rust (22)

P2 1:59 – Ryan Shea (4) from Connor Clifton (3), Blake Lizotte (12)

New York Rangers Scoring Summary:

P2 10:00 – Mika Zibanejad (24) from Vincent Trocheck (26), J.T. Miller (23)

P3 2:57 – Taylor Raddysh (9) from Vladislav Gavrikov (13), Brendan Brisson (1)

Shootout Summary:

NYR: Trocheck – Winner

BRUINS 1 at FLYERS 3

Boston Bruins Scoring Summary:

P3 13:03 – Charlie McAvoy (5) from Hampus Lindholm (16), Pavel Zacha (23)

Philadelphia Flyers Scoring Summary:

P3 3:41 – Travis Konecny (23) from Christian Dvorak (23), Jamie Drysdale (19)

P3 11:55 – Drysdale (6) from Konecny (34), Dvorak (24)

P3 19:07 – Sean Couturier (6) from Noah Cates (18) – Empty Net

OILERS 4 at SHARKS 5

Edmonton Oilers Scoring Summary:

P1 14:51 – Leon Draisaitl (31) from Connor McDavid (66), Evan Bouchard (51)

P2 15:49 – Bouchard (17) from McDavid (67), Mattias Ekholm (25)

P3 2:54 – Trent Frederic (3) from Matt Savoie (14)

P3 7:13 – Jake Walman (8) from McDavid (68), Bouchard (52)

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid celebrates scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

San Jose Sharks Scoring Summary:

P1 8:34 – Macklin Celebrini (29) from Will Smith (23)

P1 11:07 – Michael Misa (3) from Tyler Toffoli (22)

P1 17:05 – Barclay Goodrow (5) from Zack Ostapchuk (2), John Klingberg (11)

P3 5:30 – Alexander Wennberg (11) from Philipp Kurashev (11), Mario Ferraro (10)

P3 9:27 – Shakir Mukhamadullin (4) from William Eklund (25), Misa (8)

DEVILS 3 at BLUES 1

New Jersey Devils Scoring Summary:

P2 5:37 – Timo Meier (16) from Brett Pesce (6), Luke Hughes (22)

P2 19:44 – Dougie Hamilton (8) from Jack Hughes (27), Jacob Markstrom (3)

P3 19:55 – Nico Hischier (20) from Jesper Bratt (30), Connor Brown (13) – Empty Net

St. Louis Blues Scoring Summary:

P3 18:42 – Pavel Buchnevich (13) from Pius Suter (11)

BLACKHAWKS 1 at AVALANCHE 3

Chicago Blackhawks Scoring Summary:

P1 6:31 – Connor Bedard (25) from Tyler Bertuzzi (18), Teuvo Teravainen (15)

Colorado Avalanche Scoring Summary:

P2 19:51 – Cale Makar (16) from Nathan MacKinnon (56), Martin Necas (42)

P3 7:31 – Gavin Brindley (6) from Sam Malinski (24), Devon Toews (13)

P3 18:33 – Makar (17) from MacKinnon (57), Necas (43) – Empty Net

ISLANDERS 4 at BLUE JACKETS 3 – OT

New York Islanders Scoring Summary:

P2 11:37 – Anders Lee (13) from Scott Mayfield (8), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (13)

P2 11:59 – Pageau (14), unassisted

P2 17:10 – Mayfield (2) from Mathew Barzal (36)

OT 1:47 – Simon Holmstrom (14) from Tony DeAngelo (22), Barzal (37)

Columbus Blue Jackets Scoring Summary:

P1 2:30 – Isac Lundestrom (3) from Dante Fabbro (5), Miles Wood (6)

P2 3:58 – Mason Marchment (14) from Charlie Coyle (28), Zach Werenski (44)

P2 18:58 – Adam Fantilli (15) from Werenski (45)

SENATORS 5 at MAPLE LEAFS 2

Ottawa Senators Scoring Summary:

P1 10:59 – Thomas Chabot (6) from Brady Tkachuk (24), Dylan Cozens (26)

P2 3:03 – Cozens (19) from Chabot (18), Fabian Zetterlund (11)

P2 13:05 – Drake Batherson (20), unassisted

P2 15:15 – Batherson (21), unassisted

P2 16:06 – Cozens (20) from Tim Stutzle (35), Jake Sanderson (37)

Toronto Maple Leafs Scoring Summary:

P1 2:52 – Morgan Rielly (8) from Auston Matthews (25), Jake McCabe (16)

P2 13:56 – William Nylander (19) from Scott Laughton (4), Matias Maccelli (15)

CAPITALS 2 at CANADIENS 6

Washington Capitals Scoring Summary:

P1 13:16 – Alex Ovechkin (23) from Anthony Beauvillier (9), Declan Chisholm (5)

P3 12:12 – Ovechkin (24) from Dylan Strome (32), Beauvillier (10)

Montreal Canadiens Scoring Summary:

P1 0:30 – Cole Caufield (34), unassisted

P1 14:19 – Caufield (35) from Nick Suzuki (48), Jayden Struble (9)

P2 12:22 – Mike Matheson (6) from Zack Bolduc (14), Alex Newhook (8)

P2 16:34 – Kirby Dach (8) from Suzuki (49)

P3 16:44 – Suzuki (19), unassisted – Empty Net

P3 18:35 – Jake Evans (8), unassisted – Empty Net

SABRES 6 at LIGHTNING 2

Buffalo Sabres Scoring Summary:

P1 5:25 – Rasmus Dahlin (12) from Owen Power (14)

P1 6:15 – Josh Norris (7) from Josh Doan (22), Zach Metsa (2)

P1 8:18 – Norris (8) from Bowen Byram (21), Zach Benson (20)

P1 15:06 – Tage Thompson (32) from Peyton Krebs (20), Dahlin (38)

P2 1:54 – Metsa (2), unassisted

P3 3:43 – Alex Tuch (24) from Dahlin (39), Jack Quinn (26)

Josh Doan, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tampa Bay Lightning Scoring Summary:

P2 16:03 – Dominic James (7) from Oliver Bjorkstrand (18), Victor Hedman (14)

P3 5:27 – Hedman (1) from Darren Raddysh (37)

RED WINGS 2 at HURRICANES 5

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary:

P2 18:26 – Simon Edvinsson (7) from Alex DeBrincat (28), Dylan Larkin (26)

P2 19:13 – Patrick Kane (9) from Moritz Seider (33), J.T. Compher (12)

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary:

P1 14:05 – Taylor Hall (14), unassisted

P1 19:52 – Sebastian Aho (22) from Shayne Gostisbehere (30), Seth Jarvis (20)

P2 2:52 – Eric Robinson (11) from William Carrier (7), Sean Walker (11)

P3 2:18 – Gostisbehere (10) from Jackson Blake (19), Hall (17)

P3 5:30 – Blake (17) from Hall (18), Gostisbehere (31)

FLAMES 0 at KINGS 2

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary:

P2 15:36 – Alex Laferriere (14) from Quinton Byfield (20), Trevor Moore (9)

P3 19:22 – Adrian Kempe (22) from Artemi Panarin (41) – Empty Net

PREDATORS 2 at STARS 3 – OT

Nashville Predators Scoring Summary:

P1 14:26 – Michael Bunting (13) from Matthew Wood (9), Luke Evangelista (35)

P1 15:35 – Steven Stamkos (30) from Evangelista (36)

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary:

P2 16:18 – Wyatt Johnston (32) from Jamie Benn (14), Jason Robertson (35)

P3 5:31 – Nathan Bastian (4) from Thomas Harley (21)

OT 1:47 – Robertson (33) from Miro Heiskanen (41), Johnston (31)

CANUCKS 1 at KRAKEN 5

Vancouver Canucks Scoring Summary:

P2 8:28 – Liam Ohgren (5) from Conor Garland (19), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (4)

Seattle Kraken Scoring Summary:

P1 7:36 – Vince Dunn (9) from Chandler Stephenson (24)

P1 10:20 – Stephenson (14) from Adam Larsson (11), Jaden Schwartz (11)

P2 13:47 – Jordan Eberle (21), unassisted

P3 11:56 – Matty Beniers (15) from Eberle (19), Stephenson (25)

P3 17:00 – Eberle (22) from Jared McCann (16), Jamie Oleksiak (7) – Empty Net