In today’s News & Notes, the Carolina Hurricanes have activated their starting goaltender from the injured reserve, Jaret Anderson-Dolan has been returned to his WHL club and the Toronto Marlies have signed a familiar face.

Related: NHL News & Notes: Tuch, Schneider & More

Hurricanes Activate Darling From Injured Reserve

The Carolina Hurricanes have activated goaltender Scott Darling from the injured reserve. The team has also assigned him to the Charlotte Checkers, their AHL affiliate, for a conditioning stint.

Darling has been out of action since suffering a lower-body injury on Sept. 30 in a preseason contest against the Nashville Predators. Though Darling struggled in his first season with the Hurricanes, posting a record of 13-21-7 with a goals-against average of 3.18 and a save percentage of .888, he should still be the team’s best option in net upon his return to NHL action.

In his absence, the Hurricanes have gone 4-3-1 with Curtis McElhinney and Petr Mrazek starting for the team. McElhinney has posted a solid record of 3-1 despite a sub-par 2.76 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. Despite his peripherals being less than favorable, McElhinney has still been a better option statistically than Mrazek who has posted a 1-2-1 record with a 3.06 goals-against average and .874 save percentage.

Darling proved to be a very effective option for the Chicago Blackhawks prior to the trade that sent him to Carolina. The hope is that he can bounce back in 2018-19 and play a bigger role for the club moving forward.

Anderson-Dolan Returned to WHL

The Los Angeles King have returned Anderson-Dolan, their second-round pick in 2017, to the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL. The 19-year-old Anderson-Dolan cracked the team’s lineup out of training camp and recorded one assist in five games with the team this season.

A star in the WHL, Anderson-Dolan was a very effective point-producer and goal scorer last season in 70 games with the Chiefs, scoring 40 goals and 91 points.

Getting this opportunity out of training camp was a good one for the 19-year-old rookie who proved he’s closer to NHL ready than not. The Kings clearly feel that he could benefit from some more time away from the NHL level, however, and if the AHL was an option they would certainly prefer that while keeping the option to recall him open. Instead, the team will have to let him play out the season in the WHL and take a look at him again once his season is completed.

Corrado Signs With Marlies

Frank Corrado has returned to Toronto. The 25-year-old has signed an AHL contract to join the Toronto Marlies after spending time in the Maple Leafs organization from 2015-17.

Corrado, a fifth-round pick from 2011, has played in 76 games at the NHL level in his career. Those games have been spread out across six seasons and three different teams, however, as he originally played in 38 with the Vancouver Canucks before playing in 41 with the Toronto Maple Leafs and finally seven with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Though Corrado was with the Maple Leafs from 2015 until 2017 and played in 39 games with them in 2015-16, he would only play in two games with the team in 2016-17 and was left in limbo for the entirety of the season before finally being traded to the Penguins in 2017. While in Pittsburgh, Corrado would deal with more of the same as he played in only seven NHL games and 49 AHL games in that time.