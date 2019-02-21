In today’s News & Notes, the Los Angeles Kings have traded Carl Hagelin, Nazem Kadri was absent from practice, the Boston Bruins have acquired Charlie Coyle and Jakob Silfverberg has signed a contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks.

Hagelin Traded to Capitals

The Washington Capitals have acquired Hagelin from the Kings in exchange for a third-round draft pick and a conditional sixth-round draft pick. Hagelin is in the final year of a four-year contract that he signed in 2015 with the Anaheim Ducks.

In 38 games this season split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Kings, the 30-year-old winger has scored two goals and eight points. While he may not be scoring at the same rate that he has in the past, his speed and penalty killing prowess make him the perfect fit for a Capitals’ team that has struggled when down a player this season.

Hagelin also brings noted playoff experience as he’s played in 121 postseason contests in his career. In those games, he’s scored 22 goals and 47 points and won consecutive Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Kadri Absent From Leafs’ Skate

Two days after sustaining a concussion against the St. Louis Blues, Kadri was absent from Toronto Maple Leafs gameday skate Thursday. He’ll miss the team’s game against the Capitals as well.

Kadri has scored 15 goals and 35 points in 59 games this season. Despite not playing a top-six role with the addition of John Tavares to the Maple Leafs’ lineup, Kadri hasn’t really lost any ice time as a result. Because of this, his presence in the lineup will be sorely missed.

In Kadri’s place will be William Nylander who will slot into the third-line center spot. He’s had a rough season since signing after a prolonged holdout but has turned this around as of late, scoring two goals and nine points in his last 12 games.

Coyle Traded to Bruins

The Minnesota Wild sent Coyle to the Bruins on Wednesday in exchange for Ryan Donato and a fifth-round draft pick. The deal came after months of speculation that the Bruins were interested in Coyle and seemingly years that the 26-year-old forward has been floated around in trade rumors.

This trade addresses the Bruins need at forward while simultaneously giving the Wild one of the best prospects/young players in the Bruins system. At 22 years old, Donato was a good grab for a Wild team that could be retooling right now.

It’s expected that Coyle will start his tenure in Boston on their third line at center. He’ll be a significant upgrade to their current roster and could significantly help their depth scoring issues. In 60 games this season, he’s scored 10 goals and 28 points.

In 479 career games in the NHL, the East Weymouth, Massachusetts-native has scored 91 goals and 242 points.

Donato, on the other hand, has only played in 46 total games in the NHL level but it’s really been a story of two seasons for him.

Last season, Donato would score 26 goals and 43 points in 29 games at Harvard. He’d also score five goals in the Olympics, tying up for the lead in the tournament with Ilya Kovalchuk and Kirill Kaprizov. He’d go on to make a huge splash in the NHL after he signed his entry-level contract by scoring five goals and nine points in 12 games.

In 34 games this season, however, Donato has only scored six goals and nine points. He’s also spent 18 games in the AHL, potting seven goals and 12 points.

A change of scenery could do both Donato and Coyle some good as these two teams trend in opposite directions.

Silfverberg Signs Extension

The Ducks were finally able to come to terms on a new contract with Silfverberg after months of trying. The veteran forward will reportedly be locked up with the team for the next five years on a $5.25 million cap hit.

In 51 games this season, Silfverberg has scored 16 goals and 24 points. He’s been a crucial member of the Ducks’ lineup since being acquired for Bobby Ryan in 2013. He’s nearing a milestone with the Ducks as he’s sitting on 99 goals in an Anaheim uniform. His next will give him 100 as a Duck.

With this new extension, Silfverberg’s name can safely be removed from trade discussions which bodes well for him and his family as it was surely a stressful situation to be in for so long.