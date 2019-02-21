Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal has missed the last 26 games due to a concussion. He was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 4. Surprisingly the team has not missed a beat going 16-6-1 since New Year’s Eve without him.

Last Friday night there were 14,340 on hand to watch the Hurricanes host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Hurricanes were still sans-Staal, but inching closer to his return. He practiced with the team for the first time the day before, Feb 14.

The questions that are not being asked out loud, on one hand, are, “Do we really want to interrupt the team chemistry that has been formed and has been helping the ‘Canes win games in his absence?” On the other hand is, “Can you really sit a player like Staal, a veteran who has been a team leader and has won a Stanley Cup?”

Jordan Staal on the ice for a second consecutive day. Good sign on his road back. @NHLCanes pic.twitter.com/lgewY8bl1Z — Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco) February 15, 2019

Staal Out, In and Back Out

Staal first went out with a concussion he sustained against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 5. During the 5-1 loss to the Sharks, he left in the third period with what was described as an upper-body injury, later diagnosed as a concussion which caused him to miss the next five games.

In ESPN’s Dec. 16 recap of the Hurricanes’ game against the Arizona Coyotes it was noted, “Forwards Jordan Staal and Micheal Ferland were out for the Hurricanes. Both have been dealing with concussion issues. Staal has missed five straight games and Ferland has missed seven of the past eight.” Ferland has come back and made quite the impact for the team. Staal is still out.

Staal’s return to the lineup on Dec. 20 in the team’s 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings was short-lived. He had 17:40 time on the ice. (TOI). In the next game on Dec. 22, a 3-0 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Staal had only 13:14 TOI. Even to the casual fan, it was clear something was not right with him.

He was a scratch with an upper-body injury for the next game on Dec. 23, which the Hurricanes won as they celebrated Hartford Whalers Night 5-3 over the Boston Bruins, and has been on the injured list since.

Staal Slowly Coming Back

As mentioned, Staal first practiced this past Valentine’s Day. Michael Smith of the Hurricanes’ media team later that day wrote a piece called, “Jordan Staal Searches for Normalcy.” Smith quoted Staal as saying, “Normal is nice. It’s nice just to feel normal.” After being out for so long, being on the ice helped Staal begin to grasp what “normal” used to be for him, and hopefully will be again.