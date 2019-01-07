In today’s News & Notes, the NHL has announced their three stars of the week, David Schlemko has been placed on waivers and J.T. Miller has returned to practice in a non-contact jersey.

Related: NHL News & Notes: Pageau, Benn & More

NHL Names 3 Stars of the Week

Third Star – Robin Lehner

Robin Lehner has been named the NHL’s third star of the week. The veteran netminder went 3-0-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a very impressive .935 save percentage for the Islanders last week. Included in those three wins as a 3-1 victory against his former team, the Buffalo Sabres on New Year’s Eve that included a season-high 39 saves for Lehner.

The 27-year-old is now sporting a 2.18 goals-against average, good for the league lead, and ranks second in save percentage with a .927 mark on the year. He also has an 11-6-3 record and has won his last seven starts, compiling a 1.22 goals-against average, .959 save percentage and one shutout in those contests.

Second Star – Brent Burns

Brent Burns has been named the NHL’s second star of the week. The veteran blueliner would score two goals and nine points in three games for the Sharks last week, ranking second in points in that time frame.

Consistently one of the best offensive defenders in the entire league, Burns has shown no signs of slowing down at 33 years old as he’s scored seven goals and 47 points in only 43 games this season. He’s well on his way to beating his career-high 76 points from 2016-17.

First Star – Johnny Gaudreau

Johnny Gaudreau has been named the NHL’s first star of the week and that should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody after the tear he’s been on recently. In four games last week, Gaudreau would score five goals and 11 points and helped the Flames to a 3-1-0 record in the process. It also helped push the Flames into first place in the Western Conference.

Gaudreau started the week with consecutive four-point contests against the Sharks and Detroit Red Wings, making him just the third player in Flames history to record four-plus points in consecutive outings. He’s also the first to do so since Doug Gilmour accomplished the feat in 1988.

Canadiens Place Schlemko on Waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have placed Schlemko on waivers. The veteran blueliner has played in 18 games for the Habs this season and has recorded two assists in the process. Dating back to last season, Schlemko has played in 55 games with Montreal and ha seven points in that time. He’s also had to deal with injuries throughout his time in Montreal.

The 31-year-old has scored 18 goals and 94 points in 415 games in his career split between the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and now the Canadiens. He’s played in three games with the Laval Rocket since signing with the Canadiens and could find himself back in the AHL if he clears waivers this time around.

Miller Returns to Practice

The Tampa Bay Lightning had a welcome addition to practice Monday, according to Joe Smith, when Miller returned sporting a red non-contact jersey. This marks the first time that Miller has been at practice since suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 27 that’s forced him out of the Lightning’s last four contests. In 38 games this season, Miller has scored seven goals and 26 points.

When Miller is eventually cleared for contact and a return to live-game action, he’ll only need two games to reach the 400-game mark in his career. The first-round pick from 2011 has been solid in his career and started off his tenure in Tampa Bay well with 17 goals and 44 points in 57 games dating back to last season.