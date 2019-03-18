In today’s News & Notes, David Pastrnak is close to a return, Nic Petan is reportedly set to sign a two-year extension and the NHL has announced their three stars of the week.

Pastrnak Close to Returning

After being out for a few weeks with a thumb injury that required surgery, Pastrnak is nearing a return to action after missing 16 games. The 22-year-old has been one of the best players in the league over the last few seasons and took a huge step forward once again this season prior to the injury. He’s questionable for Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders and if he can’t return then, he’ll likely return against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

“It feels good,” Pastrnak said. “It was nice to get shots. As you could see, shot some one-timers and no pain. That’s really good. I’m happy moving forward.”

It’s been a trying season for the Boston Bruins as far as health to their players is concerned. Whether it’s star talent or depth contributors, the Bruins have been hit as hard as any team potentially in NHL history over the last two seasons but despite this, they’ve maintained their trajectory towards the top of the NHL standings.

Without Pastrnak, the Bruins would go 12-3-1, including an 11-0-1 record in their first 12 games without him. During his absence, the Bruins have also been without Jake DeBrusk, Kevan Miller, Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk and Marcus Johansson for varying amounts of time. Each of those players listed outside of DeBrusk are still out of the lineup with injuries.

Petan to Sign Two-Year Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to sign Petan to a two-year contract extension, Sportsnet’s Irfaan Gaffar is reporting. Petan would be acquired by the Maple Leafs at the 2019 Trade Deadline in exchange for Par Lindholm in a minor deal that didn’t garner much attention at the time.

Petan has played in just one game with the Maple Leafs at the NHL level this season and has scored one goal. He’d also record two assists in 13 games with the Winnipeg Jets prior to the season on top of 15 goals and 52 points in 52 games in the AHL.

Petan has played in 111 total NHL games and has scored only six goals and 24 points. Despite this, the 23-year-old still has potential to be a regular NHL contributor which is why the Maple Leafs decided to take a flier on the 43rd overall pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

NHL 3 Stars of the Week

Connor McDavid has been named the NHL’s third star of the week. McDavid would lead the league in points with nine through four games, including three goals, and would help the Oilers earn two wins in the process.

The NHL’s most exciting player reached the 100-point mark for the third consecutive season and has extended his multi-point streak to eight games (three goals, 18 points). He’s up to 36 goals and 105 points in 68 games this season.

Brendan Perlini has been named the NHL’s second star of the week. The 22-year-old forward would share the league-lead in goals with five goals and seven points in just three games last week, helping the Blackhawks extend their win streak to five games.

The Blackhawks acquired Perlini earlier this season in the trade that saw he and Dylan Strome shipped to Chicago in exchange for Nick Schmaltz. He’s scored 11 goals and 14 points in 36 games since being acquired and 13 goals and 20 points in 58 games overall this season.

Thomas Greiss has been named the NHL’s first star of the week. The veteran Greiss would make 116 saves on 121 shots last week en route to a 3-1-0 record. His 1.25 goals-against average and .959 save percentage were both enough to help lead the Islanders back into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Greiss would have to take over the reins from Robin Lehner who was dealing with an injury and stepped up as the team hoped he would. The 33-year-old netminder owns a 22-12-2 record with a very impressive 2.21 goals-against average and .928 save percentage, both good for fourth in their respective categories.