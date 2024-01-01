NHL News & Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Senators

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have officially recalled Dennis Hildeby, who will join them on the California road trip. With the Hildeby promotion, what happens with Ilya Samsonov? Meanwhile, what kind of return will the Montreal Canadiens get on some of their potential trade pieces? Finally, the Ottawa Senators made front office changes, including naming Steve Staios the full-time GM. What might he have planned for the team?

Hildeby Gets Call for the Maple Leafs

In a Monday morning announcement, the Maple Leafs called up rookie goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Hildeby swiftly joined the team’s practice and is anticipated to make his NHL debut on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled G Dennis Hildeby from the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 1, 2024

The call-up of Hildeby corresponds with the removal of Samsonov from the active roster, who is slated to be reassigned to the minors pending waiver clearance after 1 p.m. CT today. Samsonov has faced well-documented struggles this season, registering a .862 SV%, the second-worst among qualified goaltenders in the league. Kevin Weekes is reporting, “I’m told Maple Leafs to use all resources from development coach, mental skills coach, watch video from yr- a comprehensive approach to help Samsonov feel like himself.” If he clears waivers, no plans for him to play in games for Marlies this week.”

Samsonov did clear waivers on Monday.

Keefe Feeling Pressure of David Kampf Decision

Saturday night, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe sparked controversy by unexpectedly benching veteran forward David Kampf. The move drew public criticism, notably from former NHL player Kevin Bieksa during the game broadcast. However, the situation took a personal turn when Eliska Kampf, David’s wife, expressed her disappointment on social media. Eliska highlighted Kampf’s impressive 323-game streak spanning over four years, which Keefe’s decision abruptly ended.

David Kampf seems to be taking it better than his wife and some others, but there are still many who wonder why Keefe chose to make an example of the forward. He made a mistake or two, but he certainly wasn’t the only one.

Canadiens Players Who Could Fetch a Return

According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet’s mailbag, Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard, with a year remaining at $3.5 million, could attract interest from teams willing to pay a premium due to his non-rental status. Meanwhile, there is no indication of contract extension talks between the Canadiens and Sean Monahan. Engels speculates on the possibility of Montreal obtaining a first-round pick or a quality prospect in exchange for Monahan.

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Engels suggests that the Canadiens are unlikely to trade forward Josh Anderson, who has three years left on his contract at $5.5 million. There is also a lot of chatter about a Canadiens goaltender, but to date, it doesn’t sound like the team has gotten any offers.

What Changes are in Store for the Senators?

With Steve Staios assuming the role of full-time general manager for the Ottawa Senators, Bruce Garrioch speculates that Staios and his new team will strategize potential roster adjustments leading up to the March 8 trade deadline. He writes:

The Senators aren’t nearly tough enough to play against. The indications are Staios has been trying to add a veteran forward that can play on the club’s third and fourth lines, plus be a shoulder to lean on for some of the Senators young players in tough times. source – ‘GARRIOCH: The Senators make the right moves with their front office’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 12/31/2023

Garrioch highlights the absence of previous connections between Staios and core players like Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Josh Norris, Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson, Thomas Chabot, and Shane Pinto. This lack of history suggests a willingness on Staios’s part to make necessary changes within that core group, underscoring the potential for shifts in the team’s dynamics under the new management.