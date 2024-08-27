10 NHL Players We Want to See in Backyard Hockey Video Game

Recently, a digital media company known as Playground Productions announced that they would be returning the iconic “Backyard Sports” video game franchise, a staple in sports gaming in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their release garnered enough impressions to become the #1 trending term in the United States for a good portion of the day (via X).

In just over a week’s time, their social accounts have grown from nothing to almost 50,000 collective followers. In their sneak-peek trailer and Instagram bio, a hockey stick is visible, likely signaling that “Backyard Hockey” will make its return, along with baseball, soccer, basketball and football.

For starters, Backyard Sports’ target audience is ages 5-10, but is enjoyed by people of all ages. It features a blend of fictional characters (Like Pablo Sanchez, who many dub the greatest athlete of all time) and professional athletes, all depicted as children.

The most recent full release of Backyard Hockey (2005) featured ten NHL players: Mike Modano, Jarome Iginla, Joe Sakic, Steve Yzerman, Jaromir Jagr, Martin Brodeur, Curtis Joseph, Brian Leetch, Joe Thornton and Paul Kariya. The fun of Backyard Sports is getting to learn the personalities and attributes of all the “Backyard Children”. When selecting them for a team, you could press the “Talk” button which had them utter a lighthearted/childish catchphrase. For example, Brodeur would say in his accent, “Let’s play some hockey, eh!?”

Current NHL Players

It’s unconfirmed that future games will feature current NHL players, but assuming they do as the previous ones did, it’s important to pick ten players who will capture the fun and lively spirit of Backyard Sports. After a lot (and I really do mean that) of internal debate, I have finally come up with the ten players that I would add to the upcoming edition of Backyard Hockey:

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Catch Phrase: Catch me if you can!

You simply can’t have a new hockey video game without adding the greatest player in the sport, period. His “speed rating” would likely be maxed out. Pablo Sanchez would have some real competition as the G.O.A.T. of Backyard Sports with Connor McDavid entering the fold.

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Catch Phrase: You should pick me first.

It would be unfair to leave out an all-time great in Sidney Crosby from this game. His career started just months after the 2005 edition was released, though he was featured in the last partial release in 2007, which was only available on Nintendo DS. After almost 1,600 career points – it’s time to give Crosby the backyard spotlight he deserves.

Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks)

Catch Phrase: Size doesn’t measure heart.

It just makes too much sense to have the talented Connor Bedard in Backyard Hockey, as his childlike depiction wouldn’t be too much younger than he actually is in real life. Fun fact: Bedard was born 10 months after the 2005 edition was released.

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Catch Phrase: Kale is great, but cupcakes are better.

If you’re sensing a trend, speed is important in Backyard Hockey video games, as play moves up and down the ice at a rapid pace. Having the fastest defenseman in the league featured will fit the play style perfectly.

Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)

Catch Phrase: Welcome to my office.

Like Crosby, Alex Ovechkin was featured in the limited version in 2007, only available on DS. He’s arguably the greatest goal scorer of all time, and it’s only fair that little children who play this game as one of their first sports titles (as I once did) become familiarized with the prowess of Ovechkin.

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers)

Catch Phrase: Hi, I’m Bob. Rovsky.

Fresh off a Stanley Cup, Sergei Bobrovsky perfectly fills the role of veteran netminder that Brodeur previously did. As the only goalie featured, he’ll quickly become a legend amongst all children (and adults!) who play the new game.

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Catch Phrase: Do you like scoring goals? I do.

Considering this video game series is most popular in the United States, Auston Matthews is a perfect fit as arguably the best American in the NHL. Scoring goals is what’s most important – and anyone who picks Matthews will quickly get used to his abilities. However, his nickname of ‘Pablo’ should be left out, as that title belongs to fictional legend, Pablo Sanchez.

Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks)

Catch Phrase: Pass. Shoot. Score. Celly.

It can’t all be forwards in the game, and aside from Makar, nobody remotely makes as much sense as Quinn Hughes. The speedy defenseman and Norris Trophy winner is sure to be a fan favorite, and incorporating a Hughes brother will help bring in the younger generation of fans.

Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils)

Catch Phrase: Let’s go, baby!

The NHL showed how important the Hughes family is to the growth of the game, by picking both Quinn and Jack for the cover of NHL 25. Similarly, having them both in Backyard Hockey would be a great pick for younger kids who didn’t get to grow up watching guys like Crosby or Ovechkin.

Adam Fox (New York Rangers)

Catch Phrase: Quick as a fox. Woosh.

Similar to the effect of the Hughes family, it would be unfair to leave out any New York Rangers, who are the second-richest franchise in the NHL. Adam Fox is another elite defenseman who is fairly young and is a household name.

If you’re like me, you think that the return of the Backyard Sports series is long overdue – almost 20 years now – and can’t wait to get back into action. But it wouldn’t be the same if they didn’t feature current pro athletes.