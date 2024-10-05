EA Sports NHL 25 Review: What Works and What Doesn’t

The EA Sports NHL franchise is exclusively on the eighth generation of video game consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) for the first time. That allows the developers at EA Vancouver to focus solely on maximizing the power and technology of these consoles rather than having to worry about also accommodating the previous generation.

That should theoretically allow the series to jump bigger than previous titles have provided. As usual, the reality is somewhere in the middle. NHL 25, which features the Hughes brothers (Jack, Quinn and Luke) on the cover, boasts a revitalized franchise mode and some good gameplay ideas that help to create a more streamlined experience. However, neglect of some modes and the consequences of other decisions prevent the game from reaching another level.

Gameplay

Let’s start with the bad, or at least the most obvious. There is a world where skill-based one-timers are a good thing. Making the mechanic harder to execute and creating a skill gap that prevents everyone from spamming this shot type is a good idea, as it could encourage players to turn to other options. In its current state, though, executing it is far too easy and effective. One-timers from long distances and released by players who aren’t sharpshooters seem to be finding the net too frequently, and even if that isn’t true, it seems like people online have the idea that they do, creating an over-reliance on them. It’s too easy and rewarding to chase the high of seeing the green circle light up below your player indicating you’ve released a perfect shot. Instead of lowering the floor for how dominant one-timers are, this tool seems to have raised the ceiling, which is concerning.

Adding new animations can be hit or miss in sports video games, but Chel seems to have some nice tweaks on its hands with the addition of Reactive Actions. Spatial and situational awareness has long plagued the series on the ice. So, when I saw a player deftly avoid running into a defender at the blue line, it was a welcomed sight. The stumble and recovery animations haven’t made as big of an impact in the games I’ve played, but if nothing else, they make the game look more realistic.

ICE-Q was the main gameplay improvement touted for this year’s title, promising to avoid the awkward, unrealistic situations computer players could put themselves in during previous games. It hasn’t made a massive difference in my gameplay, although there was at least one computer goal that I’m confident was a direct result of this system, which is noteworthy. Running power-play formations is slightly more fluid, although I still don’t have complete confidence my players will be where I expect them to be.

One other thing I’d like to highlight is the full pressure system, which was last year’s main gameplay change. I’m not as against the idea as some are, but it needs to be toned down again, just like it did at the start of NHL 24. It’s too easy to trigger now, with it activating for me once after just two shots in the same sequence.

Game Modes

EA is known for prioritizing its Ultimate Team modes, and while HUT did receive some upgrades, franchise mode received the most love. As someone who loves imagining themselves in the virtual GM chair to the point of managing through 25-season simulations, the new hub is fantastic, presenting you with lots of information without being overwhelming. The menu on the main screen moves particularly quickly, although that makes the buffering in other areas all the more frustrating. Still, the new setup allows users to easily immerse themselves in their universe. Information that used to take a dozen button presses is now at the tip of your fingertips. The addition of box scores and player game logs allows you to zoom in on the short-term picture.

The addition of no-move and no-trade clauses is one of the biggest the mode has seen in the last few years, even more seismic than the ability to extend players mid-season a few years ago. Having these in place underscores the difficulty of being a real-life general manager, in terms of shaping a current roster how you want it and adding players down the line. I do wish there was a way you could attempt to persuade players on other teams to waive their clauses, but that sounds like tampering in the real world.

The decision to double down on the conversation system is a bold strategy with mixed results. It works fine on an individual-player basis, such as when negotiating a contract, asking one of your players to waive a clause, or setting goals for the season with your head coach. You can even ask players to change their playstyles and positions, although I wish the former could happen organically based on how a player develops. However, when it comes to larger-scale situations, such as slotting players on your coach’s default lines, surely there’s a more efficient method.

Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes (The Hockey Writers)

Efficiency is also the name of the game in HUT this year. While it’s not markedly different than in previous iterations, combining the reward systems from its various modes into one XP reward path is a good decision. MLB The Show did the same with its Ultimate Team equivalent Diamond Dynasty in 2019 and earned rave reviews from its community for doing so.

HUT should garner similar praise, although its Wild Card mode is more of a rebranding of HUT Rush than a new feature. It’s never felt like Chel has fully grasped what made Draft Champions style modes in Madden and Fifa so popular — the ability to try out a handful of the vast spread of highly rated cards that otherwise would have been inaccessible to the player without a massive time or/and monetary commitment. It doesn’t seem like Wild Card will do so adequately based on its maiden version, although that could change throughout the year.

That’s still more change than Be a Pro and NHL Threes have seen combined. Be a Pro has gone untouched since NHL 21, which is before the game made the jump to PS5 and Xbox Series X. And even those changes essentially just made it a slightly slicker version of the massive career mode update made in NHL 14 (which was back on the Xbox 360 and PS3!) that was rolled back with the game’s disastrous first foray into the PS4/Xbox One cycle. Threes, an arcade-style 3-on-3 mode with gimmicks such as pucks worth different amounts and mascots, has received no love since its introduction in NHL 18. This could be way more of a popular mode than it is.

Online fans may be similarly disappointed in the lack of depth behind HUT and World of Chel (which has only seen minor tweaks). Online Versus still lacks depth, even though other EA offerings such as Madden and College Football have tiered progression to give the mode more depth. Even Online Shootout has gone from five shots to three, shortening what is already the quickest mode to play.

Presentation

There are two major changes here, one great and another… less great. This is the best that replay has ever been in a Chel game, thanks to the new Infinite Camera System that takes advantage of the fact that there are no physical limitations for gathering replay angles in virtual games. New quote-on-quote “drone” and slow-motion shots keep the puck and the main player(s) in focus, which wasn’t always a given in past titles.

However, the highly touted Grudge Match system is a total flop. It’s not terrible for classic NHL rivalries, but it has popped in random games in HUT and franchise with little explanation for why it’s showed up. There’s no explanation why a random player on my opponent’s team receives an X-factor boost when I’ve never played that user.

EA touted before the release that the graphics for the game would be improved. But the enhancements aren’t noticeable in live gameplay, although they do stand out up close. I was never bothered by the decision to move the score bug to the bottom of the screen in NHL 20, but it seems like EA has made a lot of people happy by moving it to the more traditional top-left location.

The Final Verdict

There are some decent upgrades to this year’s game, but they aren’t as widespread as one might hope. If you’re a franchise-mode savant, there’s no doubt that NHL 25 is worth it. The same is probably true if you’re a HUT player, and assuming that a post-launch patch eventually gets the skill-based one-timers under control, the gameplay probably gets a modest bump, too.

But there are too many modes that went uncovered, and despite some upgrades to presentation and impactful new animations, moment-to-moment gameplay doesn’t feel fresh. If you’re skeptical about the series (and judging by the user scores of previous games on Metacritic, many are), NHL 25 probably won’t make you feel any better. It isn’t as bad as some may think, but it’s still near the bottom of the sports game genre, earning it a score of 6.5 out of 10.