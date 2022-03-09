NHL Roster Report: Kraken, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Blackhawks & More

In today’s Roster Report, Jared McCann becomes the first player to ever sign an extension with the Seattle Kraken, six players are activated off injured reserve (IR) and Andrej Sustr finds a new home after being claimed off waivers. Let’s dig into the rest of the latest roster news from around the NHL.
Transactions
- Washington Capitals reassigned Hunter Shepard from the Hershey Bears (American Hockey League) to the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL).
- Ottawa Senators assigned Dillon Heatherington to the Belleville Senators (AHL).
- Seattle Kraken signed Jared McCann to a five-year contract extension.
Jared McCann #Kraken— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 8, 2022
5 year / $25,000,000 extension
$5,000,000 AAV
The deal buys Seattle 1 RFA Arb year and 4 UFA years. https://t.co/gboMh8cH9c
- Chicago Blackhawks recalled Alec Regula from the Rockford IceHogs (AHL).
- Nashville Predators activated Nick Cousins from IR.
- Dallas Stars assigned Marian Studenic to the Texas Stars (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
- Los Angeles Kings recalled Lias Andersson from his long-term injury (LTI) conditioning loan and activated him off IR. They also placed Brendan Lemieux on IR (retroactive to March 4).
- Anaheim Ducks claimed Andrej Sustr off waivers from Tampa Bay.
- San Jose Sharks assigned Jasper Weatherby and Santeri Hatakka to the San Jose Barracuda (AHL).
- Pittsburgh Penguins activated Teddy Blueger from IR.
- Detroit Red Wings activated Jakub Vrana from IR and placed Danny DeKeyser on IR after he cleared waivers.
- Columbus Blue Jackets signed Justin Danforth to a two-year contract extension.
- Florida Panthers assigned Spencer Knight to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) after starting Monday.
- Toronto Maple Leafs activated Ondrej Kase from IR and assigned Mac Hollowell to the Toronto Marlies (AHL).
- Edmonton Oilers assigned Markus Niemelainen to the Bakersfield Condors (AHL).
- Tampa Bay Lightning activated Zach Bogosian from LTIR.
- Boston Bruins assigned Jesper Froden and Jack Ahcan to the Providence Bruins (AHL).
Injury Updates
- Kevin Connauton (PHI) was on the ice for morning skate, but did not play Tuesday night.
- Zdeno Chara (NYI) was back on the ice at practice Tuesday.
- Jake Muzzin (TOR) made an appearance at practice on Tuesday morning.
Jake Muzzin back on the ice as he works his way back from a concussion @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/gR9yCrfcWa— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 8, 2022
- Nolan Patrick (VGK) practiced in a regular jersey and should be ready to return soon.
- Brett Howden (VGK) did not join the team on their road trip due to an undisclosed injury.
- Antoine Roussel (ARI) will miss six weeks with a lower-body injury suffered Saturday vs. Ottawa.
- Oskar Sundqvist (STL) is “banged up” and will have his minutes and games managed going forward. He did not suit up Tuesday vs. Ottawa.
- Miro Heiskanen (DAL) missed his third game with an illness, but will be back for Saturday’s game vs the Rangers.
- Cole Perfetti and Kristian Reichel (WPG) are both still not skating and are not close to returning.
- Erik Karlsson, Jaycob Megna, Jonathan Dahlen and Adin Hill (SJS) have all made progress from injury and could be back in action Thursday.
- Nico Hischier (NJD) missed Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury.
- Pavel Buchnevich (STL) left Tuesday’s game due to concussion protocol.
Lineup News
New Jersey Devils (vs COL)
- IN: Mason Geertsen
- OUT: Nico Hischier (inj)
- Pavel Zacha centered the second line in Hischier’s absence.
Philadelphia Flyers (vs VGK)
- IN: Nick Seeler, Gerald Mayhew
- OUT: Kevin Connauton (inj), Max Willman
Florida Panthers (vs PIT)
- IN: Maxim Mamin, Jonas Johansson
- OUT: Anton Lundell (inj), Spencer Knight (minors)
- Mamin played on the top line with Mason Marchment sliding down to the third line.
Pittsburgh Penguins (vs FLA)
- IN: Teddy Blueger (missed 16 games with a broken jaw)
- OUT: Brian Boyle
Toronto Maple Leafs (vs SEA)
- IN: Ondrej Kase (missed four games with upper-body injury)
- OUT: Jason Spezza
Arizona Coyotes (vs DET)
- IN: Riley Nash
- OUT: Antoine Roussel (inj)
Detroit Red Wings (vs ARZ)
- IN: Jordan Oesterle, Jakub Vrana (season debut)
- OUT: Danny DeKeyser, Givani Smith
St. Louis Blues (vs OTT)
- IN: Mackenzie MacEachern (season debut), Alexei Toropchenko
- OUT: Oskar Sundqvist (inj), Klim Kostin (minors)
Nashville Predators (vs DAL)
- IN: Nick Cousins (missed seven games with a lower-body injury)
- OUT: Matt Luff
New York Rangers (vs MIN)
- IN: Julien Gauthier
- OUT: Libor Hajek
Minnesota Wild (vs NYR)
- IN: Jordan Greenway (missed six games with an upper-body injury)
- OUT: Connor Dewar
- Minnesota tweaked their defensive pairs as Jon Merrill played with Jared Spurgeon and Alex Goligoski was paired with Dmitry Kulikov.
Tampa Bay Lightning (vs WPG)
- IN: Zach Bogosian (missed 15 games with lower-body injury)
- OUT: Cal Foote
Anaheim Ducks (vs CHI)
- IN: John Gibson (missed one game with upper-body injury), Brendan Guhle
- OUT: Lukas Dostal (minors), Isac Lundestrom (inj)
- Anaheim went with an 11 forward/7 defense lineup.
Chicago Blackhawks (vs ANA)
- IN: Henrik Borgstrom, Alec Regula
- OUT: Mackenzie Entwistle, Riley Stillman
- Chicago revamped all four lines which included moving Kirby Dach to the wing.
It was a busy Tuesday night in the NHL with eleven games in total. Wednesday sees only two games on the schedule as Washington plays the second half of a back-to-back in Edmonton and Vancouver hosts Montreal.
For the latest NHL depth charts and projected lineups, please check out CapFriendly.
Tim is a life long sports fan who loves to track and analyze team rosters. As a kid, he spent just as much time adjusting the rosters on video games as he did actually playing them. He has over 20 years of experience as a sports statistician and has spent many years managing NHL depth charts. He is passionate about providing timely and accurate sports information. He is a long suffering fan of the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Vikings.