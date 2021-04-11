NHL Rumors: Wild, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Waivers, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Philadelphia Flyers are trying to make one final push to re-sign a pending UFA and popular trade target before Monday’s deadline, while the Minnesota Wild might have their eyes on acquiring a veteran forward and then extending his contract. The Montreal Canadiens are rumored to be looking for a defenseman but have placed an interesting name on waivers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are a team to watch when it comes to a Mattias Janmark trade.

Flyers Trying to Re-Sign Laughton

Elliotte Friedman brought up Scott Laughton’s name during the Saturday Headlines report and noted that a number of teams have shown interest in the forward ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. That said, Laughton and the Flyers are trying to hammer out an extension and Friedman notes, “we’ll see if they can close this one out over the next 48 hours.”

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins were two teams that were rumored to be in on the forward but now, it appears, he might not be moved. He could always go in a rental deal and return to the Flyers in the summer and if the ask is high and a team is willing to pay the price, it might be worth it for Philadelphia to consider a trade anyways.

Wild Interested in Nick Foligno

Friedman also reported that Nick Foligno was a name to watch as the Minnesota Wild might be interested. The Sportsnet analyst wonders if they’ll make a play for the veteran forward to get him on the same team as his brother Marcus. The ask is apparently a first-round pick and there is some thought the Columbus Blue Jackets think they’ll get that.

Michael Russo writes in a recent post for The Athletic:

“I’ve long suspected that this offseason the Wild plan to pursue Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno in free agency … If you take Wild GM Bill Guerin at his word that he’s not willing to pay big prices at the deadline and if Kekalinen stands firm, that might end up taking the Wild out of any chance of getting him. I just have trouble buying that Guerin would trade a first for him. source – ‘Minnesota Wild trade deadline news: What would Wild pay to acquire Nick Foligno?’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 04/11/2021

He referenced Friedman’s Sportsnet report and touched upon the fact that if Minnesota trades for Foligno, they might immediately look to extend his contract, no longer making him a rental.

Maple Leafs Interested in Janmark

Chris Johnston noted during the Headlines report that Janmark should be a name that generates interest over the next 24 hours. He’s been pulled from the Chicago Blackhawks lineup for precautionary reasons and the Maple Leafs might be a team that inquires.

Mattias Janmark, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

Johnston says, “Colorado could be a fit for Janmark, I think the Leafs could potentially be linked to him and the acquisition cost and the cost on his contract are both pretty affordable.” It appears some of the names the Leafs had targeted early might no longer be available so it will be interesting to see if they push heavy on a player they weren’t connected to at first.

Interesting Names on Waiver Wire, Including Mete

Some interesting players have hit the waiver wire on Sunday and it will be interesting to see if they any get picked up before Monday’s deadline. Among them, Alex Biega (Detroit), Danny Dekeyser (Detroit), Victor Mete (Montreal), Sami Vatanen (New Jersey), Josh Healey (Nashville), Cody Goloubef (Ottawa).

Vatanen is a name that some insiders suggested there was interest in before the deadline and that a team like Winnipeg Jets could be interested in the defenseman. Victor Mete wasn’t being placed on waivers all season long because of speculation the Canadiens didn’t want to risk losing him to another team. Now, it seems like the Canadiens are looking to upgrade.

Could these be plays to open up cap space prior to Monday? Pierre LeBrun writes, “Mete on waivers would also seem to reinforce the notion that Montreal will go pick up a D before the deadline tomorrow.”