NHL Rumors: Bruins, Sharks, Blackhawks, Predators, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is some talk about whether Jake DeBrusk has played so well of late that he’s made himself almost untradeable. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks might have to move some money off the roster this offseason.

What is the likelihood that any of the big-name stars will be traded out of Chicago and will the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg get a deal done?

A Hot DeBrusk Makes Trade More Difficult

As per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, the Boston Bruins signed DeBrusk to a two-year contract extension before the NHL trade deadline under the expectation that they might have an easier time trading him to teams who were avoiding the deal because they were worried about his qualifying offer. DeBrusk has not rescinded his trade request and would still liked to be moved. Unfortunately, he’s playing so well, that the Bruins aren’t going to be eager to make a deal.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shinzawa writes:

So unless things tumble off the tracks for DeBrusk in the playoffs, expect him to be a Bruin in 2022-23. If that is something the 2015 first-rounder finds disagreeable, he can do little about it because of the contract he signed. At this point, the Bruins have no motivation to trade the two-time 20-goal scorer. source – ‘Shinzawa: Jake DeBrusk has made himself too valuable for the Bruins to trade this offseason’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 04/05/2022

Sharks Could Be Forced to Cut Costs

As pointed out by Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News, the San Jose Sharks might need to get creative when it comes to some of their contracts for next season as the team already has $70.1 million tied up in 16 players for next season. Pending restricted free agents, Mario Ferraro and Kaapo Kahkonen will cut into the available space they do have and eventually, Timo Meier will need a new deal.

James Reimer, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pashelka writes:

The Sharks could save a little more than $2 million under the cap by trading either James Reimer or Adin Hill in the offseason, as they will not carry three goalies into next season. Radim Simek, who has a cap hit of $2.25 million each of the next two seasons, could also be on the way out after he’s fallen on the defense depth chart in recent games. source – ‘Pending UFA Barabanov keeps adding to his value — can Sharks afford to keep him?’ – Curtis Pashelka – Mercury News – 04/01/2022

He also asked if there would be anyone interested in Kevin Labanc and his $4.725 million cap hit for the next two seasons? If both the Sharks and LeBlanc decide it’s best to part ways, this would be one way to move much of the money San Jose would need to free up.

As to who is going to make these moves, that is unclear. Doug Wilson announced today that he is stepping down from his role as general manager of the Sharks to focus on his health.

Doug Wilson announced today that he is stepping down from his role as general manager of the Sharks.

Forsberg to Stay With Predators?

According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, “I think [Filip] Forsberg will eventually re-sign with the Nashville Predators.” Rosen adds as part of a recent mailbag article, “He likely knows what he can get if he becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season, and Nashville knows too. Despite being in a position to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Predators would have likely traded Forsberg before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline if they didn’t think they had a legitimate chance to re-sign him. I think they get it done.”

Zucker Back with Penguins

Penguins forward Jason Zucker is considered day-to-day after what looked like a scary injury in Minnesota six days ago. He will travel with the team on their road trip but he will not play Thursday night.

Jason Zucker is day-to-day and will make the trip with the team to New York.

Zucker skated in a regular sweater at practice and told the media he feels good being back on the ice. Coach Sullivan said it’s a boost for the group just to have him at practice. The 30-year-old forward has played 32 games this season.

Blackhawks Won’t Trade Kane or Toews

Rosen also believes that most of the big names in the Blackhawks trade rumor mill aren’t going to ultimately be moved. He thinks all of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Alex DeBrincat will stick around and says that the trades for Kane and Toews in particular are difficult to make because they both need to ask to be traded and the NHL salary cap is an issue.

Rosen argues that the Blackhawks would have to retain salary on both trades and that’s probably not worth doing for two players who may be better off playing their final seasons in Chicago.