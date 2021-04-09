NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Bruins, Ducks, Maple Leafs and Hall Update

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have waived a forward just days before the NHL trade deadline. What’s their play here? In Calgary, Sam Bennett has found new hope under head coach Darryl Sutter. Does he still want to be traded by the Flames? There are updates on the status of a Taylor Hall trade, the Boston Bruins might be talking to the Anaheim Ducks and are the Florida Panthers planning to make a big move?

Oilers Waive Turris

The Edmonton Oilers have waived forward Kyle Turris. The move comes Friday morning as the team preps their final roster before a game Saturday against the Flames, the trade deadline on Monday and some time off because of postponed games against the Vancouver Canucks.

Turris has one more season on a brand new two-year deal at $1.65 million and it’s not terribly likely a team picks up that contract. Still, the move creates more roster flexibility and the ability to call up another taxi squad member. The Oilers only have two extra skaters on the active roster because they’re carrying three goalies.

Turris has not seized the opportunity to turn his game around in Edmonton. He was signed in the offseason as the team’s third-line center but general manager Ken Holland finds himself looking for a faceoff specialist who can kill penalties heading into Monday’s deadline.

Bennett Wants to Stay With Flames

Not that long ago, the expectation was that Bennett might be moved by the Flames and that a team might have interest ahead of the deadline, using Bennett for the playoffs where he’s had some decent production. The forward wasn’t a fan of how he was being used by former coach Geoff Ward. However, under new coach Darryl Sutter, the future for Bennett appears to have changed.



“I’m happy playing under Darryl,” said Bennett to media earlier this week. “I think I’ve gotten more opportunity and I’ve been able to play my game a little bit more.” When outright asked if his mind has changed about a trade and if he wants to stay put, he said, “Ya, absolutely.” He added:

“I want to have a big role and important role to help this team win. When I’m playing more I’m playing better and can help the team have success. It definitely makes it fun and makes me enjoy coming to the rink when I have a big role. I’ve definitely been in a better mindset.”

Bruins and Ducks Talking?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW writes that the Anaheim Ducks and Boston Bruins might be having conversations ahead of Monday’s deadline. The Ducks are sellers and the Bruins are believed to be buyers and there could be interest in defenseman Josh Manson.

The Ducks are rumored to have a very high asking price for Manson. They are taking calls, but not actively looking to shop him. He’s got one more year on his deal at $4.1 million and would be solid get for Boston’s blueline. Murphy wonders if there might be a bigger trade at player here and if Rickard Rakell could be involved in any deal as well?

All that said, Murphy wasn’t sure how much chatter there is about Manson right now, but did write, “What we can confirm though is that the Bruins have inquired about the rugged rearguard in the past so it would not be the least bit surprising if they had gotten wind that Murray would listen this time.”

Latest on Taylor Hall Watch

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that the Buffalo Sabres are having discussions with multiple teams regarding a trade that would include Taylor Hall. Specifically, a few general managers are talking to the 29-year-old left winger’s agent wondering what a contract extension would look like.

The Islanders were rumored to have inquired before they went with Kyle Palmieri and depending on how things go, Lou Lamoriello could circle back. Frank Seravalli reports the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t in the mix for Hall, but they’ll continue to monitor what the price could be for the winger as Monday approaches.

Because few buyers have the cap space — especially a team like Toronto — to make this deal work, a third team might have to get involved to sort out the financial issues that come with adding the winger’s contract. A team executive speculates Hall could go for a second- or third-round pick plus send the Sabres a contract to make it work if Hall is still available on the final day of the deadline.

Panthers Planning Another Deal

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun believes the Florida Panthers could make another deal or two after shedding salary yesterday in a trade that sent veteran winger Brett Connolly to the Chicago Blackhawks. LeBrun suggests keeping an eye on GM Bill Zito, who wants to reward his club for the way they’re playing.

