NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Milbury, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have loaned a few players overseas while there’s no hockey to be played in North America. In Columbus, there’s news that Brandon Dubinsky is done his NHL career and what that means for the Blue Jackets salary cap. Toronto might be looking at an interesting assistant coach, and Mike Milbury could be in hot water over comments he made about women and the NHL bubble.

Dubinsky’s NHL Career Likely Over

According to Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen, forward Brandon Dubinsky has likely seen his career in the NHL come to an end. Kekalainen told reporters including Aaron Portzline of The Athletic that Dubinsky that thanks to chronic wrist injury, he will “most likely” not play again.

If Dubinsky doesn’t return, the Blue Jackets will move him to LTIR and gain a bit of extra cap flexibility ahead of the 2020-21 season. With a year remaining year on his current deal and with a significant cap hit, the Blue Jackets could also try to move his contract to a team that is looking to hit the cap floor without spending actual dollars as hockey-related revenues plummet.

The Blue Jackets have done these types of deals before with Nathan Horton and there should be plenty of options to move Dubinsky.

Oilers Loan Three, Plus Puljujarvi News

According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, the news that Jesse Puljuajrvi has signed a contract in Finland does not mean there is any less of a chance he signs with the Edmonton Oilers. In fact, there is still a thought the Oilers will have Puljujarvi in training camp for November.

Spector says that Puljujarvi signing with Karpat was his backup plan and that the Oilers have a deal they are trying to finalize that will see Puljujarvi make around $1 million for a single season. That deal comes with a handshake agreement that if he flops in Edmonton upon his return, GM Ken Holland will trade him.

In other Oilers news, the team has loaned a few players overseas to get playing time before next season. The team announced today that they have loaned forward Joakim Nygård to Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

The #Oilers have loaned forward Joakim Nygård to Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League to start the 2020-21 season.



The 27-year-old scored scored 3 goals & 6 assists in 33 games during his first @NHL season in 2019-20. pic.twitter.com/iOw0oDUk7e — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 21, 2020

This comes after news that the team also loaned defenceman Philip Broberg to Skellefteå AIK of the Swedish Hockey League and assigned defenceman Filip Berglund to Linkoping HC in the SHL for the 2020-21 season.

Maple Leafs Ask To Speak to Boudreau

According to James Mirtle of The Athletic, the Maple Leafs asked the Minnesota Wild for permission to talk to Bruce Boudreau and there is talk Boudreau has shown interest in the idea of joining the Leafs as an assistant coach. Specifically, he’s “intrigued” by the possibility of coaching for his hometown team.

Mirtle explains that this isn’t just a shot in the dark but there’s actually a chance Boudreau considers this. He writes:

Boudreau’s preference is for another chance – likely his last, given his age – as an NHL head coach. But it could be a crowded landscape this off-season in that department, with Gerard Gallant, Mike Babcock and Peter Laviolette all available and believed to be willing to come back. source – ‘Why Bruce Boudreau is a candidate to join the Maple Leafs coaching staff’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 08/19/2020

Gallagher and Niskanen News

The injury news regarding Brendan Gallagher turned out to be as bad as people expected after taking a cross check to the face from Flyers blueliner Matt Niskanen. Gallagher will miss the remainder of the series and possibly more time if the Canadiens advance. He has officially be diagnosed with a broken jaw.

As for Niskanen, the defensemen was handed a one-game suspension on Friday by the Department of Player Safety. That suspension has not been well received by many as it could turn out Niskanen will miss less time than Gallagher.

Mike Milbury In Hot Water Over On-Air Comments

Former NHL player and coach and NHL on NBC announcer Mike Milbury is under fire on Friday for comments he made on air during the Islanders’ 4-0 win over the Capitals on Thursday night.

As his co-host John Forslund was suggesting the NHL bubble could actually be a good environment for team bonding, Milbury chimed in and said there are “not even any women here to disrupt your concentration.” Clearly, the comments were sexist and misogynistic and people are not please.

Needless to say, there are many who are calling for NBC to do something about what Milbury said.