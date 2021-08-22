NHL Rumors: Oilers, Ducks, Canadiens, Flyers, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how much of a chance does prospect Dylan Holloway have of playing with the Edmonton Oilers this season and how long will it take before he makes the jump to the NHL? Could the Anaheim Ducks be interested in Jack Eichel this offseason or will they wait until he’s playing again to make a pitch for the No. 1 center? Cole Caufield talks earning a job with the Montreal Canadiens and possibly winning the Calder Trophy, and the Philadelphia Flyers likely need to make additional moves after signing Travis Sanheim.

Oilers Setting Up Holloway to Make the Jump

As per Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal, the Oilers are going to put forward prospect Dylan Holloway in a strong position to make an impact this coming season and potentially get a look as an Oilers player. He writes that Ryan McLeod has probably won a job in Edmonton so Holloway will take his place in the AHL.

Dylan Holloway of the University of Wisconsin (Greg Anderson/UW Athletics)

Leavins notes:

“…while I wouldn’t rule out Dylan Holloway making it onto the roster as well, I suspect he is penciled in to start the year in Bakersfield, perhaps in the 1C slot that McLeod held last campaign. I get the strong sense that the Oilers would prefer Holloway to play center. Doing that full-time in the AHL first would be a logical step in terms of proper player development. And the acquisition of better wingers in Edmonton gives the organization the option of not having to rush Holloway.” source – ‘What will the Edmonton Oilers off-season moves mean for its 2 biggest guns: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 08/22/2021

Ducks Linked to Jack Eichel Again?

Eric Stephens writes, in a recent mailbag segment for THE ATHLETIC, that the Ducks are once again, being linked to a trade for disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. He notes that Ducks management hasn’t publicly talked about the Buffalo Sabres center, but they haven’t shot down rumors of their interest either.

Stephens writes that the Ducks would need to know a lot more about Eichel’s current injury situation before pulling the trigger on a deal, but adds:

I wouldn’t be surprised if a trade doesn’t occur until sometime during the season, after Eichel is back on the ice and showing the league that he can play at a high level. A healthy 24-year-old Eichel fits into what Anaheim is now trying to build… source – ‘Jack Eichel chatter, Ducks’ view of Mason McTavish and the odds of a trade: Mailbag, part 1’ – Eric Stephens – 08/18/2021

He did add that the Ducks should also kick the tires on Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk but have to understand that he won’t be easy to acquire, especially from a division rival.

Caufield Isn’t Sure a Spot With Canadiens is Secure

When asked if he feels like he has to win a job on the Canadiens roster this upcoming season, or if he’s confident he’ll be a big part of the team, Cole Caufield said, “I think every year you have to go in to try and earn your spot. Everybody’s trying to push, so my mindset is just earning my spot, earning some respect.”

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

When asked if it was a goal of his to try and win the Calder Trophy next season, Caufield responded:

Yeah, that’s something that you only get one chance at in your career, so it is a big goal of mine. Obviously, there’s a lot of things that go into that, but it will always be in the back of my mind. I’m not going to worry too much about it because I’m obviously playing to win, but I think that’s something that everybody works for. For me personally, it’s a goal for me that I’ll be hoping to get. source – ‘Cole Caufield Q&A: Canadiens rookie on receiving the Hobey Baker Award, breaking into the NHL and what’s next’ – Arpon Basu – The Athletic – 08/20/2021

With no Owen Power in the NHL, it seems as though Caufield could have a strong chance to of winning that award if he picks up where he left off last season.

More Moves Coming for Flyers?

After signing defenseman Travis Sanheim to a new deal prior to arbitration (a $4.675 million cap hit) the Flyers find themselves over the salary cap ceiling by about $650K. This isn’t a big deal during the offseason and it’s not an preposterous amount of money to have to move, it does suggest more action is coming.

Philadelphia won’t be able to carry a full 23-man roster into the season as it stands. The choices are either send one of their waiver eligible players down to the AHL — Tanner Laczynski, Jackson Cates and Morgan Frost all qualify — or they can make a trade. The likeliest candidates are James van Riemsdyk and/or Travis Konecny.

van Riemsdyk’s $7 million cap hit could make him the tougher player to move, but there is a proven level of production that comes with adding him to your roster.