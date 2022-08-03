NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Flames, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, if the New York Islanders do land Nazem Kadri, who will they trade? Meanwhile, why can’t the Vancouver Canucks get out from under any of their unwanted contracts?

The Calgary Flames signed Andrew Mangiapane, which means his role will likely change and Kevin Lowe has retired from his position with the Edmonton Oilers.

Islanders Will Have to Clear Cap Space

Larry Brooks of The New York Post acknowledged rumors that Nazem Kadri could be heading to the Islanders as a free agent, but also said that because the team has his position locked up and will have to move someone like Mathew Barzal or Brock Nelson over to the wing, a player like Jean-Gabriel Pageau could be traded. Brooks writes that he would make the most sense on paper given his $5 million annual salary-cap hit.

If Lamoriello decides not to go that route because he likes Pageau’s two-way game and gave up a lot to get the player, the other options are Josh Bailey or Anthony Beauvillier. Moving Beauvillier means moving youth, which comes with some risk. Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now writes that Oliver Wahlstrom — a 22-year-old winger — isn’t a player the Islanders want to move.

Canucks Having Hard Time Clearing Cap Space

During the Sekeres and Price show, Jeff Peterson was a guest and said there’s a reason the Canucks haven’t been able to move salary off of their roster, specifically Tanner Pearson or Jason Dickinson. Noting that there are teams giving much better players away for nothing, other clubs aren’t willing to give up assets for lesser players and it’s going to take dumping them for absolutely nothing, and probably giving up big sweeteners to move money.

He suggested there are a handful of other teams, and the Canucks are among them, that are going to have to get cap compliant before the start of the regular season and other clubs know it. The only way Vancouver potentially moves out unwanted contracts is by including them as part of a J.T. Miller trade.

Flames to Give Mangiapane First-Line Time?

The Calgary Flames were able to re-sign two prominent restricted free agents on Tuesday, inking both Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington to multi-year deals. The Mangiapane deal has a lot of people talking as some believe it’s a value deal while others are wondering why he’s making more than someone like Evander Kane in Edmonton?

The reality is, Mangiapane does a lot of things for the Flames and he’s about to do a lot more. He scored 35 goals last season and not in a top-line role, something he’ll probably assume this coming season with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk off the roster. The Flames are banking on the fact that this $5.8 million for three seasons could look like a steal of a deal when his three seasons under contract end. Brad Treliving said, “I still think there’s more growth for both these players to take on more and be even bigger parts of the team moving forward.”

Kevin Lowe Retires

Recent Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe has officially retired from his role as Vice Chair and Alternate Governor of the Oilers. The first-ever draft pick of the franchise has won multiple Stanley Cups with the team, been a coach, a GM, and an executive. Per a team announcement, he will “stay connected” to the organization and community as an ambassador, but will not serve in an executive position moving forward.

#Oilers legend & @HockeyHallFame inductee Kevin Lowe is retiring from his role as Vice Chair & Alternate Governor of the hockey club. Moving forward, he will stay connected to the organization & community as an ambassador. Thank you, Kevin! https://t.co/lq5a6v2TzI — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 2, 2022 Lowe was drafted by the Oilers in 1979 and he worked in the NHL for 43 years. All but four of them were in Edmonton. He may go down in history as the most loyal Oilers product of all time.