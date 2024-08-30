NHL Rumors: Flames, Blue Jackets, Senators, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the NHL world is saddened to learn about the tragic loss of both Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew who were killed on Thursday night. The Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, the NHL, and several other teams have released statements.

In other NHL news, the Ottawa Senators have signed Nick Cousins. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes have learned that Jesper Fast will miss the entire 2024-25 season. And, are the Hurricanes getting close to a contract extension being finalized with restricted free agent Seth Jarvis?

Johnny Gaudreau Dies at Age 31

Late Thursday night, social media was flooded with what many believed was a disgusting rumor that Johnny Gaudreau had passed away. Hours went by as no credible sources were able to confirm the reports and none of the trusted sources fans go to were talking. By Friday morning, fans, players, NHL staff, teams, and sports figures around the globe were all devastated by the terrible confirmation that both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau had died.

Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The brothers were riding their bicycles when they were hit by a car that was attempting to pass another vehicle that had moved over to make room for the Gaudreau’s on their bikes. The driver is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and has been charged with two counts of death by auto, police said. They also noted that an investigation is ongoing.

As if the news wasn’t devastating enough, even more disheartening is that the brothers were set to serve as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding this weekend.

We here at The Hockey Writers also express our sincerest condolences to the entire Gaudreau family. “Johnny Hockey” wasn’t just an incredible on-ice talent, but was known as an important member of the communities in which he played and a great teammate and friend.

Related: Predicting the NHL’s Under-the-Radar 30-Goal Scorers for 2024-25

The Blue Jackets and Flames both released statements.

The Blue Jackets wrote: “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the Blue Jackets’ statement read. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the Gaudreau family, their friends, and all those who knew and loved Johnny and Matthew during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The Flames wrote: “Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.”

Senators Sign Nick Cousins

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year, $800,000 contract. According to PuckPedia, the Senators now have $1.1 million in projected salary cap space with 22 players under contract – 13 forwards, seven defense, and two goaltenders. It is not clear if they will make any other additions this summer.

Jesper Fast Out for the 2024-25 Season, Jarvis Contract Close

According to the Carolina Hurricanes PR account, the forward is expected to miss the entire season after undergoing neck surgery back on August 6th. Fast, 32, scored six goals and added 13 assists (19 points) in 73 games during the 2023-34 season with Carolina.

In other Hurricanes news, winger Seth Jarvis is one of the more notable restricted free agents still unsigned. However, that may soon change, as The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported on NHL Tonight that the two sides are nearing an agreement on a maximum-term eight-year contract. Last season, Jarvis posted career highs with 33 goals and 34 assists over 81 games, averaging 18:45 of ice time per game. He scored 67 points, which ranked second in scoring for the Hurricanes, trailing only Sebastian Aho.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter