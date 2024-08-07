NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Capitals, Maple Leafs, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evgeny Kuznetsov details what led to his decision to leave the NHL. Meanwhile, Alex Nylander talks about the odds of him playing with his brother William in Toronto. Finally, former NHL great Teemu Selanne detailed some of his experiences with the Winnipeg Jets, and they weren’t all exactly perfect.

Evgeny Kuznetsov Details Struggles That Led to NHL Exit

Former Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed to MatchTV that his struggles last season were so severe that he didn’t want his family to watch him play. The 32-year-old, once a reliable point-per-game player, managed only eight goals and 16 assists in 63 games, falling far short of his previous performances in Washington where he was a big part of their success.

He admitted that his struggles were due to rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease that causes joint pain.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

In mid-July, Kuznetsov and the Hurricanes mutually agreed to terminate the final year of his NHL contract, allowing him to return to Russia, where he signed a four-year deal with SKA of the KHL. There was talk he was waiting to see if another NHL team was interested, but interest in that option appears to have been exaggerated. “I haven’t been able to make (my family) happy in the last couple of years. There were times when I didn’t even want them to come to the games,” Kuznetsov said. He added, “I wasn’t comfortable having my kids see my fail, I was worried about that.”

Going to the KHL will give him the fresh start he needs.

Alex Nylander Knows a Stint with William Nylander in Toronto Isn’t Guaranteed

Alex Nylander was signed to an AHL deal with the Toronto Marlies this summer, with the hopes that he’ll eventually earn a contract with the Maple Leafs and get the chance to play with his brother, William Nylander. Speaking with the media about his mindset as the summer rolls along and the season begins: “To be with him on the Leafs would be amazing, a dream come true. I’ve watched him and the Leafs play a lot over the years and know a lot of what they do. I can’t wait for that chance to come,” he said.

Alex knows nothing is guaranteed. He added:

“But I know I have to prove myself first. It’s been a long wait to get back on the ice. I hope to come to Toronto in early September to join the summer skates prior to the main training camp. When that time comes, I’ll have to prove myself. The injury and all that is in the past. I’m more determined than ever. I’m ready for this.” source – ‘Marlies’ Alex Nylander hopes to bring brother act to Maple Leafs’ – Lance Hornby – Toronto Sun – 08/06/2024

Selanne Says the Jets Lied and Threatened Him

Speaking with the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Teemu Selanne spilled the tea on some of the things the Winnipeg Jets did to him back when he was a player for them. In one case, he noted that a two-game scoring slump (when he had 47 goals on the season) led to threats by then-GM Mike Smith that the team was going to send him to Moncton. He even noted that his girlfriend at the time was asked if she knew where Moncton was, as a way to break Selanne out of his “slump”.

“Do you know where’s Moncton?”



Selanne’s girlfriend got asked if she knew where the Jets farm team was by the GM because Teemu hadn’t scored in two games…he had 47 goals at the time. https://t.co/H2asmmmKUm pic.twitter.com/hVnThdzzjj — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) August 6, 2024

When he was traded by the Jets to the Anaheim Ducks, he said he was lied to and, “That’s the first time I learned that it’s a business. You’re like a racehorse.” He was told that he wasn’t going to be traded by the owner just days before he was dealt because the team couldn’t afford to have three high-priced players on the roster as the franchise was thinking about moving to Minnesota, then eventually Arizona.

