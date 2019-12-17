NHL Rumors: Hall Extension, Devils, Islanders, Oilers, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, Taylor Hall spoke after being traded to the Arizona Coyotes. What did he have to say about a possible extension in the desert? What about the New Jersey Devils who aren’t likely done making moves? Are they going to rebuild or just trade a few other pieces. And, the Edmonton Oilers were in it for a while but bowed out in the final hours. Finally, the New York Islanders will have one of their most flashy forwards return, but it’s not what you might think.

Hall Will Wait to Sign Extension

Taylor Hall stated in his conference call with the media after being traded that he was excited to be joining the Arizona Coyotes. When asked if he was open to signing an extension with the organization, he said he would be open to an extension before free agency on July 1st. That said, nothing is coming in short order.

Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils poses for a portrait with the Hart Trophy at the 2018 NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hall stated that he and Coyotes GM John Chayka have a mutual understanding that they won’t get into contract discussions until he’s played for some time, likely not talking about a new deal before the season plays out. It sounds like whether or not the Coyotes make the playoffs will play a huge factor in the discussions.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski says he gets the vibe from Hall on the conference call that Arizona was not where he will call home long-term.

Oilers One of Final Teams in on Hall

For what it’s worth, the Edmonton Oilers were in on Hall as Jim Matheson of The Edmonton Journal reports Oilers GM Ken Holland acknowledged speaking with Devils GM Ray Shero several times. The kicker was the first-round pick. Holland wasn’t willing to move it.

Matheson writes:

The price was just too high for Holland, again for a half-season fix, when he doesn’t have a scintella of a chance of signing him. Maybe he would have given New Jersey a second-round pick next June that would jump to a first if Oilers made the post-season but only then. source – ‘Holland couldn’t stomach giving up first-rounder for rental Hall’ -Jim Matheson – Edmonton Journal -12/16/2019

Devils Not Done

Prior to the Hall trade, Corey Masisak of The Athletic writes that more names may be leaving New Jersey, among them pending unrestricted free agents Sami Vatanen and Wayne Simmonds.

Wayne Simmonds, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Specifically, Masisak said of Simmonds:

He’ll draw interest near the trade deadline even if he doesn’t score at a better rate, but a surge would help increase the number of teams interested and the potential return. source – ‘A list of Devils most likely to be traded, depending on how much change is coming’ – Corey Masisak – The Athletic – 12/10/2019

It was also mentioned that Andy Greene might be a name to watch. That said, the Devils are not expected to undergo a rebuild, even if they move a number of pieces.

Josh Ho-Sang Going Back to AHL

Earlier this season, New York Islanders forward Josh Ho-Sang failed to report to Bridgeport of the AHL when he was demoted by the Islanders. He was then suspended by the team and hadn’t reported back there until now.

Josh Ho-Sang, New York Islanders, September 17, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ho-Sang shared a creative Instagram post saying he was returning and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reports that Ho-Sang will re-join the Sound Tigers.

The Islanders are still likely looking to trade Ho-Sang who seems to be nothing but problematic. He’ll need to show extremely well if another team is going to be interested.

