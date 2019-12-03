NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Predators, Blackhawks, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, the search for a backup goaltender in Toronto continues, there is news on the status of Kyle Turris in Nashville, additional destinations for Hall are considered, and Marc Crawford makes a statement in Chicago where he’s under review for allegations of abuse.

Maple Leafs Need Backup Badly

“We’re always looking at the trade market every day for every position,” GM Kyle Dubas said of his search for a backup goaltender. Luke Fox has reported that the Maple Leafs know they have issues at that position and ones that could be bigger than a simple trade or waiver pickup.

Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise celebrates a goal past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson as Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev looks on. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Dubas added that more than adding a second-string goalie, what he would really like is for the team to put together “a good game in front of Michael [Hutchinson] here in the coming stretch and give him opportunity as well.” Still, as much as that would help, Hutchinson is not likely the answer in Toronto. His stats are not good and as the Maple Leafs start to string wins together, they need their goaltending to match.

What’s amazing is that, at one point, the Maple Leafs had all of Curtis McElhinney, Calvin Pickard and Garret Sparks playing backup to Andersen and now have none of those netminders.

Related: 4 NHL Backup Goalies Who Should Be Starters

Turris Has Not Asked for Trade

Despite the fact he’s been a repeated healthy scratch from the Nashville Predators lineup, forward Kyle Turris has not asked for a trade from the organization.

Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Paul Skrbina of the Nashville Tennessean reports that GM David Poile says everyone in Nashville is in Turris’ corner and writes:

Laviolette and Poile both have referred to Turris’ grounding as a “lineup decision.” Both have said Turris is still part of the team, with Poile going so far as to say he expected Turris to play for the team again. Poile also said Turris has not asked to be traded. And Turris said he wants to play for the Predators. source – ‘The Predators have three options with Kyle Turris: Trade him, play him or buy him out’ Paul Skrbina – Nashville Tennessean – 12/02/2019

Turris commented on how this season has been going for him despite his being consistently out of the lineup. “Last year was a bunch of different things,” Turris said last week. He added:

“This year, I’ve kept my confidence. I feel good. I’m just focused on playing my game. I think I’ve been trying to create a lot and do what I’ve done my whole career.” source – ‘David Poile addresses Kyle Turris’ benching: ‘It’s just a roster decision. … He wants to be here’ – Adam Vingan – The Athletic – 11/28/2019

Don’t expect a buyout for Turris. He’ll either be traded or be inserted back into the lineup at some point.

Related: Nashville Predators: Top 5 Draft Busts

More Landing Spots for Hall

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports has chimed in on the Taylor Hall conversation and ranks the best destinations for the left winger. He’s got the usual suspects on his list like the Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, and San Jose Sharks. Gretz also added the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, and Carolina Hurricanes.

The issue for a lot of these teams is salary cap. Looking at the salary structures make it difficult to see how some of these organizations can fit Hall in without the New Jersey Devils retaining salary.

Related: NHL Rumors: Hall, Marner, Avalanche, Canadiens, More

Marc Crawford Makes Statement

In the latest report of abuse or potential abuse coming from coaches or authorities in power in the NHL, Marc Crawford is under investigation by the Chicago Blackhawks until a thorough review can be conducted.

Coach Marc Crawford.

You can check out the link to the story of what Crawford has been accused of, but in the wake of the results of that review, Crawford has made a statement. “Marc would love to address these very old allegations, however out of respect for the Blackhawks process, we are going to refrain from comment at this time.”

These allegations are likely only going to become louder and more frequent as those affected make their stories public. Former Detroit Red Wing Johan Franzen tells a disturbing story about Mike Babcock and it’s not just players either. Reporter Andy Strickland said he too was verbally attacked by the former Maple Leafs coach.

Related: Oilers News and Rumors: McDavid, Draisaitl, Hall, More