NHL Rumors: Bruins, Ducks, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter that the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks could be talking about making a deal. Could this be a precursor to a bigger deal for the Bruins? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at a long-term deal for Michael Bunting, even if the two sides haven’t talked about an extension yet. Finally, is Max Pacioretty interested in an extension with the Carolina Hurricanes, even though he’s yet to play a game for the team?

Ducks and Bruins In Deep Discussions?

According to Dominic Tiano of ohlwriters.me, “Some deep discussions with Bruins and Ducks. History there.” I’m not familiar with how accurate Tiano is in his reporting, but the post is being shared an awful lot and fans on the thread are trying to put the pieces together about what the two sides might be talking about. Many don’t see the fit.

If there isn’t a second trade that follows, the big prize would be Troy Terry while some are looking at Adam Henrique or Jakub Silfverberg at forward. Perhaps there’s a way to flip Craig Smith from the Bruins to the Ducks. On defense, John Klingberg could be a target but he has a full no-trade clause until Jan. 1 and then the clause drops to a 10-team modified no-trade on January 1. At that point, Klingberg must provide a list of 10 teams he could get traded to if asked.

Bruins Showing Interest in Monahan

Meanwhile, Yvon Pedneault of TVA SPORTS reports that the Bruins are among the teams that have shown interest in Sean Monahan of the Montreal Canadiens. He writes, “I’ve been told that the Boston Bruins are currently on the Monahan case.” They see him, like other teams do, as a worthwhile rental for a playoff run.

Because Monahan has a hefty salary, the Bruins might be working on another deal with another team first (potentially the Ducks) to make a cost-cutting move, then go out and acquire Monahan.

Also with the Canadiens, Pedneault reports that the club isn’t 100% sold that Kirby Dach is a center. That means either hanging onto Monahan or trading for another center. The scribe writes, “If we are uncertain among the leaders of the Canadiens, we could inquire about Bo Horvat in Vancouver.”

Could Maple Leafs Give Bunting an 8-Year Extension?

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Michael Bunting’s agent have not talked about an extension but both sides are apparently eager to get one done. He writes, “There’s little doubt that Mike Bunting wants to remain in Toronto past this year and that the Maple Leafs want to keep him. But for the moment, it’s been very quiet on the contract front.”

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun adds that Bunting’s agent Paul Capizzano has said that there have been no negotiations at this time but LeBrun wonders if the Leafs would be open to a max-term deal. He explains:

“As I reported back in October. I believe the player would be interested in a max eight-year deal to secure his future with his hometown team, and I believe the Leafs front office might actually look at that, given the ability to massage the AAV. But for now, they haven’t picked up the phone yet, which might speak more to the sense of how much is riding on this season as a whole for the team, as far as finally delivering in the playoffs.” source – ‘LeBrun: The latest rumblings on NHL’s pending UFA class, from Pastrnak to Kane/Toews to O’Reilly and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 12/29/2022

Pacioretty Might Want to Sign New Deal in Carolina

Despite not having played a single game for the Carolina Hurricanes yet, there is already talk that Max Pacioretty is interested in signing an extension with the team. He’s a pending UFA at the end of this season and according to reports, he’s absolutely falling in love with the city. The Hurricanes want to wait, however.

LeBrun writes, “From a Hurricanes’ perspective, it makes sense to wait and see how he fits in on the ice before reaching out regarding any extension, which is why I suspect that will wait until after the season.” Pacioretty’s agent Allan Walsh understands the team’s desire to hold off and says both sides will get to work on talking about something after the season and once everyone sees how he fits into their team system.