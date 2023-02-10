NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to place Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers, while Emily Kaplan has an update on contract talks regarding Dylan Larkin and David Pastrnak.

Rangers Chose Tarasenko Over Other Options

As per ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, “According to sources, the Rangers targeted Tarasenko – a player they long coveted – and decided to go for it after feeling the asking prices for Timo Meier and Patrick Kane were too high.” She adds, “Also sounds like New York had some concerns over Kane’s hip injury.”

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kaplan also notes that it doesn’t sound like the Rangers ever got as far as asking about the price for Kane because he has yet to make up his mind regarding a trade. The Rangers didn’t want to wait on him, and with the concerns about his injury felt prepared to go in another direction.

Are the Blues Officially Sellers

The Blues were only one win and five points behind the Nashville Predators and not out of the running for a playoff spot when they moved Tarasenko. One can only assume that means they either see themselves as sellers or this was a particular trade meant to do right by the player. Reports were that the Blues continued to work on a trade behind the scenes since Tarasenko asked for one last season.

Andy Strickland writes: “Biggest thing for St. Louis Blues is they got a 1st round pick for Tarasenko, that’s what they coveted. The risk of injury was too strong to wait for a “better deal”. Only a handful of teams truly interested and willing to unload a 1st rounder. Got quality return.” All eyes will turn to Ryan O’Reilly and Ivan Barbashev now.

Schenn Tells Canucks He’s Open to Staying

According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN Insider Trading: “Luke Schenn himself has indicated to management that he is fine with staying put and even signing an extension, so to me this is going to come down to what’s on the table, is it worth moving the pending UFA or do we keep him around?”

There has been a lot of talk of late about interest in Schenn on the trade market, but the Canucks have been noted as a club in disarray that could use a couple of leaders in the locker room and he’s a good player to have that doesn’t cost a lot to keep around. If he is moved, it’s because a team really steps up to acquire him.

Latest on Larkin and Pastrnak

Kaplan also writes in a recent article for ESPN, that the Red Wings have a price in mind for Dylan Larkin and it’s still not in line with what the center wants to make or what other No. 1 centers are making. She writes, “Yzerman is sticking to that number. Larkin’s camp is arguing: What does it cost to replace Larkin? They feel strongly about his worth, and it’s more than Yzerman has been willing to budge. So we’re between a rock and a hard place.”

When it comes to Pastrnak, Kaplan writes, “…I’ve been told the Bruins and their star winger are “financially very close.””

Oilers Might Place Puljujarvi on Waivers

During the same Insider Trading segment, Chris Johnston noted the latest on Jesse Puljujarvi is that he could hit waivers. Ken Holland hinted as much in some recent media avails where he wasn’t sure a team would help him out with trades to move players should Kailer Yamamoto be ready to return.

Jesse Puljujarvi #13 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammates Darnell Nurse #25, Connor McDavid #97, Leon Draisaitl #29 and Tyson Barrie #22 (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Johnson said, “It’s even possible that maybe we see him put through waivers because if that happens I think he’s a more tradable chip because he’ll be able to go down between the AHL and NHL.” If the team that acquires Puljujarvi has more options, they may be more inclined to take his contract if they know it can be buried in the minors.

Sportsnet’s Mark Spector picked up on the report and tweeted, “For those waiting to see if Jesse Puljujarvi’s name is on the waiver wire tmw, it’s sounding less likely [Kailer] Yamamoto will play Sunday, so no roster movement required. Not a ‘for sure’ — it’s an injury. But when Yamo is ready, we’re pretty certain that Puljujarvi gets waived.”