NHL Rumors: Flames, Canadiens, Avalanche, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames want to add before the trade deadline but they’re looking for a dance partner to trade with. Meanwhile, Montreal Canadiens’ GM Kent Hughes has denied rumors the Habs are interested in bringing Vincent Lecavalier in as the Assistant GM. They are, however, interested in hiring him. The Colorado Avalanche have shown interest in both Claude Giroux and Marc-Andre Fleury. Can they realistically add either one of those players?

Flames Waiting For Teams To Get On Their Timeline

As per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Flames are interesting in boosting their offense via trade but GM Brad Treliving knows that this is easier said than done, especially because he needs to find a team willing to make a deal on the same timeline his Flames are.

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

Treliving noted that he’d like to make a deal sooner than later and get out ahead of the chaos that is trade deadline day. He explained:

“I like to do things earlier. But No. 1, you need a dance partner. So you can sit here and say, ‘Here’s my timeline,’ but you got to have somebody that fits the same timeline as you that’s prepared to move something that you’re looking for and the cost and fit and all that. source – ‘LeBrun: Flames GM Brad Treliving is on the hunt for secondary scoring ahead of the trade deadline’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 02/09/2022

One team LeBrun thinks could be trading partners with the Flames is the Ottawa Senators. Of course, as previously reported, the Flames are also believed to be in on Tyler Toffoli out of Montreal if Toffoli becomes available.

Canadiens Confirm Interest in Lecavalier

During an interview with the Montreal Gazette’s Stu Cowan, Canadiens’ GM Kent Hughes confirmed that he is hoping Lecavalier will join his hockey operations staff. It just won’t be for the Assistant GM job. He notes he’s already had conversations with Lecavalier and they just have to find a job the former NHLer would like to do. He explains:

He’s got a young family, he’s not going to pack up and move. It’s not fair for his family to do that at this point. So the question is how can we involve him in a way that interests him and benefits us? And if we can do that we’re going to do it. It’s not going to be assistant GM, despite all the rumors, but if we can find a way to do it — and I have ideas about it — then we’d absolutely like to do it. source – ‘Canadiens GM Kent Hughes hopes to find job for Vincent Lecavalier’ – Stu Cowan – Montreal Gazette – 02/12/2022

There is also speculation that the Canadiens are considering Nikolai Khabibulin for the staff as well. It would likely be that he’s connected to the goaltending staff, perhaps as the Habs’ new goalie coach.

Avalanche Interested in Giroux and/or Fleury

TSN’s Chris Johnston reports that the Avalanche has shown interest in both Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks and Flyers’ center Claude Giroux. Elliotte Friedman reported in his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that he believes the Avs will back off from Fleury because of the way Darcy Kuemper has been playing (.916 SV% and a 2.54 GAA) and focus in on Giroux.

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers (a href=httpswww.facebook.com38PhotographyAmy Irvina The Hockey Writers)

While Giroux hasn’t made up his mind yet about whether he’ll accept a trade out of Philadelphia, it might not matter as far as the Avs are concerned. They project to have less than $1 million in cap space and Giroux carries an $8.25 million contract. That would mean the Flyers would have to retain 50% of this salary and take a contract back. Or, a third team would need to get involved to make the trade work.

Marchand Appealing Suspension

Brad Marchand and the NHLPA are officially appealing the six-game suspension he received from the NHL DoPS after he punched Tristan Jarry in the head and then put his stick in the goaltender’s face and had to be separated by officials. The hefty suspension was given, in part because of Marchand’s history with suspensions.

The NHLPA has filed an appeal on behalf of Brad Marchand regarding the NHL’s decision to suspend him six games. — NHLPA (@NHLPA) February 11, 2022

Marchand said he’s going to appeal and feels the league is unnecessarily making an example of him. He doesn’t believe they got it right and thinks the entire suspension process needs to be reviewed.