NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Stars, Canucks, Ducks, Maple Leafs, Predators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more information out there when it comes to the Jeff Petry trade talk. What conversations did he and the Montreal Canadiens have and is there a team already interested in potentially acquiring the defenseman? Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks might not be eager to trade J.T. Miller, but instead move other pieces to keep J.T. Miller. The Maple Leafs are interested in a defenseman from the Anaheim Ducks, but the Ducks have decisions to make about two of their blueliners. Finally, are the Nashville Predators going to be making any moves at this year’s trade deadline?

Petry Open to a Trade

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun offered some insight into the rumors Petry was available out of Montreal when he said new GM Kent Hughes had a discussion with the defenseman about where his head was at regarding the team and Petry said he would “welcome a trade.” Noting that he might not be easy to move because of his contract, the Canadiens are not prepared to take a hit on any deal just to move the blueliner. The Canadiens want a fair return and preferably not to have to retain any salary in a trade.

Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun added that the Canadiens are making it well known when talking to other teams that they don’t have to move Petry and they’re not moving him at a discount just because he’s struggling this season. LeBrun said, “Teams have to step up.”

Related: Maple Leafs & Canadiens Could Make Ideal Trade Deadline Partners

Friedman noted in his 32 Thoughts column that some teams see Petry as a better offseason addition.

Dallas Stars Interested in Petry

One team LeBrun did say might step up as an interested suitor is the Dallas Stars. The NHL insider noted:

“One league source suggested a scenario to me today that the Dallas Stars could emerge as the team with interest. With the idea being that if the Stars move John Klingberg, who, as we know, has asked for a trade. They can turn around and replace him with Petry, who is signed with term and John Klingberg being a pending unrestricted free agent.

John Klingberg, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

** Authors Note: Petry would provide a less expensive option to Klingberg who is likely going to ask for close to $7 million per season on a long-term deal. That said, Dallas making the swap wouldn’t be an age thing, since the hesitation in signing Klingberg is that he won’t be able to produce value near the end of his deal (he’s currently 29 years old.) Petry is 34, meaning both men’s contracts will expire at roughly the same age. The Stars would be getting the latter years of Petry’s deal and paying about $700K less.

Could Canucks Move Other Pieces to Re-Sign Miller?

As his first of 32 Thoughts on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman wrote that the Canucks might not be keen to trade J.T. Miller and instead are looking at ways to make it possible to re-sign him. Friedman wrote:

My sense is that part of Vancouver’s thought process includes the possibility of re-signing JT Miller, not trading him. I’m not saying that’s the likely outcome, but, at the very least, they’ve investigated the idea and what it would take. That’s one reason other names — like Conor Garland’s — are out there. President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford wants to create room, and will explore almost all options to do it. I do think at least one team’s made a run at Miller (my guess is the Rangers), but obviously not to the point where the Canucks said yes.

Ducks Need to Make Decisions on Lindholm and Manson

Friedman also writes that the Anaheim Ducks need to make a couple of key decisions on some very important defensemen. He notes the biggest priority is figuring out what to do with Hampus Lindholm. He called that decision the biggest pre-deadline decision of the new GM’s tenure.

Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“At some point, Anaheim considered paying a little more for less term, but I’m not sure how far that went before the GM change,” writes Friedman. He adds, “I don’t believe the Ducks, even if in a playoff position, can afford to keep Lindholm post-deadline unless they know he’s staying.”

He also mentioned that Anaheim will have many options available when it comes to Josh Manson. One source said the Toronto Maple Leafs have been interested in Manson for ages but there is some speculation the Ducks might want to keep him. If the Maple Leafs are in this, they’ll probably have to surrender a first or second-round pick along with a prospect. Of course, freeing up money might also become an issue as Manson makes $4.1 million this season.

Predators Won’t Be Making Big Deadline Moves

Predators’ GM David Poile says he loves the trade deadline but doesn’t see his team as players this season. “I like our team and don’t want to change too many things. We’re content where we are,” the GM noted.

When asked about the future of Filip Forsberg and whether he would keep an unsigned Forsberg past the deadline, Poile said, “I don’t want to box myself in with an answer. It’s not my preference, but I’d never say never.”