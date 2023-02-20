NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Jets, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown the Chicago Blackhawks and Jonathan Toews have announced the veteran forward won’t be traded this season due to health concerns. Meanwhile, Patrick Kane has essentially shot down any rumors connecting him to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Where is it that he might wind up?

The Winnipeg Jets are a team that has the cap space to make a deal and a roster that might need changes in the future. Could they go for it this season? Finally, the New York Islanders lost Mathew Barzal to an injury. How long will he be out?

Jonathan Toews Won’t Be Traded

Chicago captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday he is still dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. As a result, he is stepping back from hockey to focus on getting healthy. That means he won’t be traded by the NHL Trade Deadline on March 3.

A statement from Captain Jonathan Toews ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tn7CP57bQN — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 19, 2023

There are now questions about whether he can come back and play this season and get the proper send-off in the event this becomes his final season in the NHL. GM Kyle Davidson says his concerns over the deadline when it comes to Toews are totally secondary to his player’s health.

Patrick Kane Rules Out Toronto as Potential Trade Destination

After potting a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Kane was asked about a potential fit if he were to accept a trade somewhere. He said, “I don’t think there’s really, at least that I know of, much discussion of that being an option. There’s a lot of different reports out there, and not all of them are true. So, gotta be careful what you listen to.”

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kane seems to have clearly been made aware of a rumor linking him to Toronto— a report last week suggested they were one of two teams on his accepted trade destination list. His comments on Sunday seem to suggest he’s not considering them. The alternative is that he’s acknowledging a lack of interest from the Maple Leafs and passing along that he’s not been presented with Toronto as an option.

During Monday’s 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said, “I think it’s some combination of Vegas, Dallas, Edmonton” on where Patrick Kane’s heart is. He added that the Oilers have interest and that Kane could ask Duncan Keith about his time in the organization to help form his decision.

Could Jets Jump Into the Mix on Meier?

“Does [Timo] Meier want to stay in Winnipeg long-term?” Elliotte Friedman wondered this when he talked about the idea that maybe the Jets are a sleeper team that could step up ahead of the deadline and make a splash. He added, “I don’t think Winnipeg can make this deal for what it’s going to cost them without that assurance.”

He argued the Jets aren’t necessarily known for big deadline trades, but they could have a unique window to consider going for it. He explained, “The other team I wonder about is Winnipeg. What Winnipeg could do if they wanted, they could trade for Meier and basically decide we’re rebuilding out our front line, around him.” Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele will both be UFA eligible after next season and Pierre-Luc Dubois is an RFA that is one year away from being UFA eligible himself. He’s been linked to the Montreal Canadiens. Perhaps Meier is a guy they see long-term if the player would be open to it.

Barzal Out Indefinitely for Islanders

Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. This is not good news for the Islanders who are 1-2-2 in their past five games and are sitting in the 2nd wild-card spot in the East.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun tweeted, “To clarify things a little here, Barzal is considered week to week. Plan is for the Isles to have him back before the end of the season.”