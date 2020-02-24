NHL Rumors: Sharks, Red Wings, Oilers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it’s NHL Trade Deadline day! Today’s report will look a little different as we give a rundown on a number of teams that may be busy today and a general view of their plan with the latest reports.

Here are a few of the items we’ve heard as the trade speculation begins on Monday morning:

Latest on Red Wings

Darren Dreger is reporting Detroit is likely to move out a couple more pieces today. They moved Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers late Sunday night. Monday could include the Red Wings moving Andreas Athanasiou and Dreger says he wouldn’t be surprised if someone steps up for Luke Glendening.

Latest on the Islanders

David Pagnotte reports, the New York Islanders have expressed interest in the likes of Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Palmieri leading up to Monday’s deadline. He’s just not sure if the organization is fully engaged in paying a premium for either player.

** Update: Pageau was moved to the Islanders for a conditional first in 2020, a second in 2020 and a third in 2022 (only included if the Islanders win the Stanley Cup this season).

Latest on Sharks

Pierre LeBrun is noting the San Jose Sharks taking calls on both Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau today. He says it will be up to both players and they’ll need to sign off on going to a contender for a chance to win a Stanely Cup.

Whether they stay or go, LeBrun notes that both players would be welcomed back to San Jose on July 1 if they wish. Pittsburgh has shown interest in Patrick Marleau.

** Update: Marleau has been traded to the Penguins. The third-round pick to San Jose. The pick becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the Cup.

Latest on Jets

Dustin Byfuglien might get traded but there are multiple sources reporting he will not play hockey this season whether he stays in Winnipeg or moves elsewhere.

Dreger notes, “My candidate for this is Dustin Byfuglien. Unlikely he gets traded, but there could be a team willing to be creative today.”

The Jets need a right-handed defenseman to help fill the hole that Byfuglien leaves behind. But, don’t expect GM Kevin Cheveldayoff spend a first-rounder like they’ve done in years past.

Latest on the New York Rangers

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports it appears the New York Rangers will move Chris Kreider before today’s deadline as contract talks reached an impasse.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Speculation is the Rangers have offered a six-year extension worth just under $7 million annually, but the Kreider camp seeks a seven-year term. He will get it from someone over the summer.

The Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vegas Golden Knights are rumored to have interest.

** Update: Darren Dreger reports the expectation is Chris Kreider will extend with the New York Rangers. He has signed a seven-year deal worth $6.5 million per season.

Latest on Maple Leafs

Bruce Boudreau and the other panelists on Sportsnet mentioned the candidates Toronto might be looking to improve their blue line. Jonas Brodin was Boudreau’s preference for Toronto. Other names mentioned were Matt Dumba and Jeff Petry but Brian Burke says Montreal would be crazy to move Petry.

Latest on New Jersey Devils

The Devils are a team with a few pieces who could be on the move today. Kyle Palmieri might not be moved today because the team could still fetch a big package next year as a rental if the Devils are in a similar position. But, there are plenty of team interested today. Wayne Simmonds and Sami Vatanen are also in the rumor mill.

Latest on Florida Panthers

It sounds like Vincent Trochek could be on the move. Elliotte Friedman noted on air that he hears Trochek could be moved and that the Carolina Hurricanes are a team that might be interested. ** Update: Trocheck was moved to Carolina a couple of hours into deadline day.

Vincent Trocheck, Florida Panthers Oct. 17, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mike Hoffman is another player the Panthers might move on Monday. LeBrun also notes that the Panthers are trying to add a defenseman before the deadline ends today. Alex Thomas reports the Panthers are looking for a shutdown type player and wonders if there’s something between the Panthers and Oilers involving either Adam Larsson or Kris Russell.

Latest on the Oilers

After adding Mike Green, there could be more coming in Edmonton. Some are speculating they don’t have money to do much more than add a player like Tyler Ennis. Others are suggesting the Oilers might be considering moving Matt Benning or Kris Russell in an attempt to free up cap space.

A left-winger to play with Connor McDavid is the prime target and priority for Ken Holland on Monday.

As for Mike Green, he is going to wear Milan Lucic’s old number.. #27.

Latest on Blackhawks

Belief is that Erik Gustafsson will almost certainly be traded today after the Chicago Blackhawks left the defenseman in Chicago and he didn’t join them on their current road trip. Other Blackhawks trade candidates could include goaltender Robin Lehner, Corey Crawford or winger Brandon Saad.