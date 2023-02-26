NHL Rumors: Senators, Predators, Sharks, Flyers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Cam Talbot of the Ottawa Senators is drawing trade interest ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets traded for Nino Niederreiter and the Predators are officially sellers. The San Jose Sharks are being pressured by teams to make a decision on Timo Meier and the Philadelphia Flyers have told teams they are ready to trade James van Riemsdyk.

Explore everything hockey with THW’s Hockeypedia pages.

Finally, the Toronto Maple Leafs are committed to finding a defender. How long will they wait to make their move?

Talbot Likely to be Moved By Senators

Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest tweets that Cam Talbot is “likely on the move” at the deadline and has the Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, and Buffalo Sabres listed as potential fits. Reports are that Talbot recently turned down an extension with the Senators. Bruce Garrioch of Post media writes, “Sens held talks with Talbot’s camp last month and there was no traction on a deal. Agreed to put the talks off. Teams are kicking tires.”

Cam Talbot, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kevin Weekes tweeted: “**Keep an eye 👁️ on ** @Senators G Talbot , an All-Star last year, is drawing interest in the market as a capable, well-conditioned trusted veteran. Perhaps VGK, LAK, and CGY could be a fit.”

Is Niederreiter Just the Start of the Predators Selling Pieces?

Following a trade that saw Niederreiter move to Winnipeg, John Shannon reports, “By the way…Nino Niederreiter needs a Canadian work visa and with the Jets playing at home tomorrow afternoon, the team is hoping to get him in Winnipeg in time for practice Monday.”

Jeff Marek reports that Nashville is officially a seller with this deal. Dante Fabbro is on the market and it is believed the San Jose Sharks are the favorites here. Tanner Jeannot is also available and while the price is high for him, apparently, so is the demand. The Dallas Stars might be the front runners on this.

Meier Trade Close, But Could Take a Couple of Days

Pierre LeBrun noted on Saturday, “Subject to change of course, but I don’t think we’ll get a Timo Meier trade today/tonight. Things seem to be progressing though on that front.” He added, “Big night for the Sharks organization and Patrick Marleau. That’s the focus tonight.” San Jose hung Marleau’s jersey in the rafters in a retirement ceremony and didn’t want anything distracting from that.

Latest News & Highlights

The Devils are still considered the favorites to land Meier, with Carolina and Vegas still options but aren’t as likely. Friedman adds that the teams remaining are pushing for the Sharks to make a decision.

Blackhawks Send Patrick Kane Home

Patrick Kane was pulled from the Blackhawks’ roster in preparation for a trade. As per his agent Pat Brisson: “Based on the current status of Patrick’s situation, we collectively felt it was more appropriate to have him not play during this period of reflection.” Head coach Luke Richardson confirmed that Kane was sent home until this gets sorted out one way or the other. LeBrun reports, “Rangers and Blackhawks continue to work on the structure of a potential trade in the meantime while awaiting Kane’s decision.”

Elliotte Friedman suggests this trade could be coming quickly. The Rangers have made preparations but nothing is official. An injury to Ryan Lindgren could speed all of this up if he goes on LTIR. He has a $3 million cap hit.

Maple Leafs Looking for a Defenseman

Friedman reports that the Maple Leafs are looking for a defenseman. He said handedness isn’t a huge issue because they have TJ Brodie and he can be moved to either side. With $4.4 million in cap space, there are a few options that could present themselves for GM Kyle Dubas.

Kyle Dubas, Toronto Maple Leafs GM (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There are teams that feel there is a surplus of defensemen on the market and they are waiting to make a deal. The Maple Leafs might be among them.

Flyers Have Made Decision to Trade James van Riemsdyk

Marek reports that the Philadelphia Flyers have let teams know they are moving James van Riemsdyk and he was held out of the lineup for the team on Saturday. Marek says the Golden Knights, Wild, Stars, and Jets were around this but the Jets’ interest might have changed with the addition of Niederreiter.

The Flyers expect more teams to jump into the mix this week and the expectation is that he’ll be dealt. GM Chuck Fletcher said of him holding the player out: “He wanted to play, but just giving him a maintenance day. Tonight is a b2b after a long trip. And we don’t play again until Wed. Timing made sense.” In other words, Fletcher seems to believe a deal will be finalized before the Flyers’ next game.