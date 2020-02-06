NHL Rumors: Flames, Kings, Sabres, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there’s new on the Los Angeles Kings and forward Tyler Toffoli, buzz around what the Calgary Flames will do if Mark Giordano is hurt for any length of time, and could Jack Eichel actually be looking for a way out of Buffalo if the Sabres don’t make the playoffs? One insider asked that question and the rest of the TSN panel don’t know if it’s too far off from happening?

Giordano Still Being Evaluated

According to Kristen Anderson of the Calgary Sun, there is no word yet regarding the status of defenseman Mark Giordano. Giordano underwent an MRI for a lower-body injury suffered during Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks but there’s no telling how long he’ll be out of action for.

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms)

Anderson writes:

They’ll likely deliver more news publicly on Thursday morning and, also, give an indication of their short-term solutions. Their long-term solutions, however, could be more complex depending on the length of time their heart-and-soul leader is sidelined for. Does that mean they seek a blueliner elsewhere with the National Hockey League trade deadline approaching on Feb. 24? Potentially source – ‘Injured Giordano may be walking, but Flames are planning for his absence’ Kristen Anderson – Calgary Sun – 02/06/2020

The Flames were heavily rumored to be in the market for a top-six forward and buzz was they had their eyes on Tyler Toffoli. If Giordano is out long-term, it might shift the focus for Calgary and move them from seeking a forward to replacing their captain.

McLellan Asked Kings to Keep Toffoli

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman writes in his lastest 31 Thoughts article that Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan lobbied for Toffoli to be re-signed. It appears those requests are being ignored as the expectation is that he’ll still be moved out of LA.

Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The leading candidates to land Toffoli are the Boston Bruins (their fall-back plan to Chris Kreider) and Calgary Flames, with the Philadelphia Flyers potentially also thrown into the mix. Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia looked at Toffoli as an option for the Flyers and noted that the organization would have difficulty taking on his $4.6 million salary-cap hit. If the Flyers were to seriously pursue this, they might first need to move a piece out.

As for what the Kings might do with Alec Martinez, the expectation is that he’ll still be moved. The Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights might be an option. There’s not much buzz about Jonathan Quick now that Jack Campbell has been dealt.

Could Jack Eichel Seek Trade Out of Buffalo?

TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger joined the TSN Overdrive panel yesterday and the possibility of the Buffalo Sabres missing the playoffs again was discussed. The question was then asked if Jack Eichel might be getting frustrated and want out of Buffalo should they miss again.

The panel noted that it would take Eichel publicly coming out and talking about how big a disaster the organization is and how he doesn’t feel there’s an improvement of any kind being made. That doesn’t seem likely this is something Eichel would do.

Right now, in only the second year of an eight-year deal, things will likely stay quiet on the Eichel front but this could change over the next couple of seasons if the Sabres don’t figure out what the problem is. Eichel is more likely the player who wants to make it work in Buffalo than abandon the team.