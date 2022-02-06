NHL Rumors: Oilers, Devils, Kings, Flames and Giroux

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is a report out there that Connor McDavid is dealing with a little bit of a knee issue. How serious is it? The New Jersey Devils are looking at hockey trades ahead of this year’s deadline, while the Los Angeles Kings plan to speak with Dustin Brown about his future. Finally, could the Calgary Flames be one of the teams interested in Claude Giroux?

Does McDavid Have a Knee Injury?

Tom Gazzola of TSN reported on Twitter Saturday that McDavid might be dealing with a bit of a knee issue and that it could be something to keep an eye on for Oilers fans coming out of the All-Star break. It’s not clear when he sustained the injury but some people wonder if it was the hit he took in the Washington game or something that’s just been bugging him the past couple of weeks.

Gazzola wrote:

Mentioned on the ESPN All-Star broadcast that Connor McDavid had a bit of a knee issue and there was some concern he may not have been able to participate. He’s on the ice and looks alright, just something to note heading into action next week.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Not sure how accurate the report is other than to suggest maybe players are never 100 percent fully healthy and it doesn’t make much sense that McDavid would take part in the Fastest Skater competition if he was having a knee issue and increase his chances at a further injury. If the Oilers organization knew he was battling something, they probably wouldn’t have wanted him to participate.

Related: Oilers Big Goaltending Decision Should Come In Next Two Weeks

There has been no other local coverage on an injury and if there were something serious, one would imagine the Edmonton-based media would be all over it.

Devils Looking for a “Hockey Trade”

General manager of the Devils, Tom Fitzgerald spoke with Mike Morreale of NHL.com and mentioned that if the team is going to make a move this season they are looking at making a “hockey trade” more than just picking up prospects or draft picks. He noted the Devils are looking to add and said, “you can never have enough good players at every position.”

P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

P.K. Subban is the team’s biggest name potentially available send out to get what they need but it’s not clear if they’ll be much of a market for the defenseman at the deadline. His $9 million salary is a major roadblock. As for what the Devils are looking to pick up, Fitzgerald notes:

Is there a hockey trade you could make to not only help your team immediately, but the future? Somebody in the age demographic of where we’re at with the core of our team. Is there a hockey trade that makes sense for us more long term, but can help jumpstart us now?

Are Kings Considering Dustin Brown Trade?

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, there was some chatter during the All-Star weekend about Dustin Brown of the Los Angeles Kings possibly being on the move. As part of his 32 Thoughts podcast, he said, “I didn’t get the impression he’s going anywhere. I think he’s going to retire a King and his number retired there too.”

Friedman does think the two sides will have a conversation about what Brown might want to do. Brown’s contract is up this summer and there will be a conversation about his future. If he wants to move and play on a contender, it sounds like the Kings will see what’s out there to help him out.

Claude Giroux Turned Heads at the All-Star Game

With an MVP performance, it is being said that a number of teams are looking more closely and the possibility of Giroux in their lineup and whether or not he can help a team if traded for before the NHL trade deadline. Word is that Giroux was a leader all weekend and was part of the reason his team went out and tried to win the All-Star game.

Calgary Hockey Now’s Steve Mcfarland believes the Flames might be interested as a second-line center. He writes, “The Flames should be pounding on that door. The veteran centre still has the skills they need and can give them the depth down the middle head coach Darryl Sutter desires.”

Of course, Giroux would have to waive his no-trade clause. He was asked about his status ahead of the deadline and said he wasn’t really thinking about it right now and that there would be time before he needed to make a decision.

There is speculation that Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche might also be looking at Giroux as an option.