Remembering the Flyers’ Most Memorable All-Star Appearances

With the NHL All-Star events in full swing, there wouldn’t be a more appropriate time to visit some of the more memorable Philadelphia Flyers moments at this time of year than the present. Looking back, which players had some of the most notable games and moments?

2004: Jeremy Roenick

In the 2004 NHL All-Star Game, coached by Philadelphia’s very own Ken Hitchcock, veteran forward Jeremy Roenick had himself an impressive outing at the Skills Competition. Competing in the accuracy game, he had a perfect four-for-four score, something only a handful of players have ever done.

Roenick had a strange approach to his game, lifting his left leg to fire each shot, but it worked in the end. Up to that point, only Hall of Fame players Ray Bourque and Mark Messier had ever done it, so he was in some pretty good company at that time. It’s something that sounds much easier in theory than it actually is, though players have certainly gotten better at it as time has passed.

It was an uneventful All-Star Game for him after the skills events transpired, with him not notching a single point, but his Eastern Conference squad did capture a 6-4 win. At that point, the eventual nine-time all-star had already played in his fair share of contests at the event.

2004 was more of the rendition of the event that we have seen in recent memory, but some of the skill-based events were relatively new at the time. One of the bigger personalities in the NHL at the time, he was a lock for the All-Star Game not just for his abilities on the ice, but the fact that he was a fun player, too. That also makes him a bit controversial, but his performance was, nonetheless, a nice moment for him and Flyers fans to share.

2015: Jakub Voracek

In 2015, Jakub Voracek had his first All-Star appearance during a largely successful 2014-15 campaign where he actually led the NHL in points with 56 entering the event. He finished a bit shy of the Art Ross Trophy when all was said and done, but his dominance at that time could definitely get lost a bit. Getting to his actual performance, he had three goals and three assists in a 17-12 win.

It’s pretty easy to get on the scoreboard that much when so many goals are being scored, but he had one of the best showcases in history, tying the great Mario Lemieux for most points ever. Wait, why didn’t he win MVP again?

Jakub Voracek with the Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This format was much different than what it is today, featuring a draft and one single game between two teams. It was certainly chaotic, but Voracek did well and made the event more memorable for everyone. It was highlighted by one of the most viral clips of the event, where he grabbed 5-foot-9, 165-pound winger Johnny Gaudreau to help him with his shot, a tribute to Ryan Johansen, who did the same thing with an actual child. Making light of Gaudreau’s small stature, it was a pretty funny moment and genuinely good for the All-Star festivities as a whole.

2017: Wayne Simmonds

In the 2017 All-Star Game, forward Wayne Simmonds became just the second Flyer to win an All-Star MVP, scoring three goals in the event and helping the Metropolitan Division win the small tournament. Ironically, the coach behind the bench was supposed to be the Flyers’ current head coach, John Tortorella, but none other than Wayne Gretzky filled in for him as he couldn’t attend.

Simmonds didn’t always get the recognition he deserved, doing a lot of the dirty work for the Flyers with all his net-front goals and workhorse shifts, but it was nice to see him participate and look good doing so. For his work ethic alone, he’s considered one of the most lovable Flyers ever to don the Orange and Black.

2022: Claude Giroux

In 2022, long-time Flyer captain Claude Giroux found himself in the spotlight. The Orange and Black were riding a miserable season, and he was on the trade block on the last season of an eight-year contract, so everyone pretty much knew that his time with his squad would end fairly shortly.

Making the All-Star Game count, he scored three goals and an assist in the two contests he played, becoming just the third Flyer to win All-Star MVP honors. He had finished just shy of winning the NHL’s actual MVP award, the Hart Trophy, on three separate occasions in his career at that point, so this was a consolation of sorts. On Mar. 19, he was traded to the Florida Panthers.

Claude Giroux with the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For Giroux and the Flyers, this one was probably the most sentimental. The All-Star Game means nothing in the grand scheme of things, but to see him have one last moment on a national scale in a Flyer uniform meant something. It was clear that no one was truly putting forth their best effort, but he and his family seemed happy to be there. For that and the fact that he was traded just over a month later made this one of the last feel-good moments of his time in Philadelphia.

This season, Travis Konecny represents the Flyers for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Just maybe, he could find himself on another list like this at some point. Playing with Team MacKinnon, there’s definitely some juice on his team. He could certainly flourish in the 3-on-3 format with his electric speed.