NHL Rumors: Hutson Contract Delay, Oilers PTOs, Roslovic Update

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens are talking contract extension, but one scribe notes a shift in the market is what might be holding things up. Meanwhile, a source suggests the Edmonton Oilers are looking at three possible PTO options. Finally, are there any updates on the status of Jack Roslovic, and will he sign with a team in the next few days?

Canadiens, Hutson in Positive Early Talks on Long-Term Extension

The Montreal Canadiens and 21-year-old defenseman Lane Hutson are in early, amicable talks on a long-term extension ahead of his RFA eligibility next summer, writes Marco D’Amico of RG. Eligible to sign since July 1, Hutson falls under the NHL’s 10.2(c) category, meaning he has no arbitration rights or offer sheet eligibility — giving Montreal strong leverage.

While some have compared his upcoming deal to Noah Dobson’s eight-year, $9.5M AAV contract, insiders say Dobson’s near-UFA status, right-shot profile, and top-pair workload gave him far more bargaining power. Hutson’s situation is more in line with recent 10.2(c) RFA signings such as Quinn Hughes, Jake Sanderson, and Brock Faber, who secured long-term deals worth around 9–9.5% of the salary cap. With the cap projected at $104M, that could place Hutson’s AAV between $8.8M and $9.5M.

D’Amico also notes that the rapidly rising cap is also creating a “market reset,” with some RFAs opting for shorter terms to capitalize later. While a bridge deal for Hutson is considered unlikely, both sides are weighing six-to-eight-year options to secure his prime years without leaving future earnings on the table.

Sources stress there’s no tension and little urgency — the expectation is a deal will get done, and Hutson has made it clear he wants to remain in Montreal long-term.

Oilers Looking at 3 PTO Options?

A report by the 2 Mutts Podcast notes that the Edmonton Oilers are looking into three PTO options — two forwards and a goalie. While the source is questionable, the logic behind the report makes sense. The Oilers have little money to spend on free agents, there isn’t a trade brewing, and this is about the time players start looking at tryout opportunities.

Conveniently, the report did not mention names. Fans who follow the account mentioned players like Ilya Samsonov, Klim Kostin, and even Max Pacioretty. There is no confirmation that the Oilers have reached out to any of these players to gauge their interest in coming into camp.

Kostin seems like the most logical choice here. He has a history with the Oilers and really likes the team. He could play a depth role on a two-way contract. He likely wouldn’t be a regular in the lineup, but he would understand his role and embrace it.

Latest on the Jack Roslovic UFA Situation

Our own Mark Scheig posted an update on his social media account after bumping into unrestricted free agent Jack Roslovic on Thursday. He noted, “Ran into Jack Roslovic this morning. Many around the league are wondering what’s going on. There’s nothing new to report. This will pick up over the coming days & weeks. A matter of time until a deal is done. He was skating in his Canes gear today with some of the #CBJ players.”

Roslovic has been linked to a few teams, with Elliotte Friedman reporting on a recent 32 Thoughts Podcast that five or six clubs had shown varied levels of interest. It’s not clear if the forward is waiting for cap space to free up, has a certain number in mind, or just hasn’t gotten an offer from a team he’s interested in joining.

