Eric Comrie Is the Quiet Backbone of the Jets’ Goaltending Duo

When you think of the Winnipeg Jets’ goalies, Connor Hellebuyck is the first name that comes to mind. He’s the workhorse—the guy making those jaw-dropping saves night after night. He’s a three-time Vezina Trophy winner and the 2024–25 Hart Trophy winner.

But what about the other goalie? The one who doesn’t get the same spotlight but quietly plays a huge role in keeping this team steady? That’s Eric Comrie. And if you ask anyone who follows the Jets closely, they’ll tell you—he’s far more than just a backup.

What Comrie’s 2024-25 Season Really Looked Like

Looking at the stats, Comrie’s been solid. He appeared in 20 games during the 2024-25 season, posting a 2.39 goals-against average (GAA) and a .914 save percentage (SV%), including a couple of shutouts. When the Jets give him goal support, he’s downright impressive.

Eric Comrie, Winnipeg Jets (Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Early last season, he hit a rough patch, going winless in eight starts. It’s easy to look at that number and judge, but if you watch the games, you see a goalie battling hard every night. Sometimes the puck doesn’t bounce your way. When he finally broke through with a win against the Calgary Flames—stopping 20 shots in a 5–2 victory—it felt like a weight was lifted not just for him, but for the team and the fans who had been rooting for him all along.

Big Moments Prove Comrie’s Value to Winnipeg

Since that win, Comrie’s had some memorable performances. A shutout against the Carolina Hurricanes reminded everyone of his potential, but the real standout was his 26-save shutout against the Vegas Golden Knights. That win helped the Jets tie their franchise record for victories in a season. When he’s on his game, Comrie is more than capable of carrying the team on his back.

The Jets re-signed Comrie in the summer of 2024 on a two-year deal worth $1.65 million total—just $825,000 per year. It wasn’t a flashy move, but it was a smart one. Comrie knows the organization inside and out, and the deal keeps Winnipeg’s goaltending situation affordable and flexible.

Eric Comrie and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports)

Compared to the pricey veteran backups some teams bring in, Comrie’s contract is a bargain. Pair that with Hellebuyck’s $8.5 million cap hit, and you’ve got a duo that delivers high-level play without breaking the bank.

Why the Jets Keep Choosing Comrie

This isn’t Comrie’s first rodeo in Winnipeg. Drafted in 2013 and a former star for the Manitoba Moose—the Jets’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate—he’s been part of the organization’s fabric for years. That familiarity goes a long way in a position that thrives on trust and a sense of rhythm. The Jets could have gone with someone like Kaapo Kähkönen, but they stuck with Comrie because he clicks with the team’s vibe and culture. He’s reliable, professional, and steady—qualities that matter as much as the numbers.

It’s not just the coaches and front office who value Comrie—fans do, too. Even when he hit that rough patch and the wins didn’t come, people stuck with him because they saw the effort. When he finally got that long-awaited victory, it felt less like an ordinary win and more like the whole fanbase cheering for one of their own—respecting the grind and never giving up.

Comrie Is More Than Just a Backup with the Jets

Comrie probably won’t be hoisting any individual trophies anytime soon, but that’s not why he’s essential. He provides balance and peace of mind. He allows Hellebuyck to shoulder the heavy load, knowing there’s a capable teammate ready whenever called upon. Comrie is the kind of player every team hopes to have: dependable, hardworking, and quietly confident. Winnipeg has found that in him, and it’s clear they’re not looking to change it.

Eric Comrie, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Eric Comrie isn’t about the spotlight. He’s about the job—and he’s good at it. For Jets fans who pay attention, he’s a steady force, a trusted teammate, and an essential piece of a championship puzzle still being built.

If you haven’t been keeping an eye on him, now’s the time. Because sometimes, the quiet, steady, trusted hands are precisely the ones you want backing you up.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]