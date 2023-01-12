NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Ducks, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors, the Carolina Hurricanes have given some indication as to what it is they might be looking to do ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, there is news on the health of Auston Matthews. Finally, Pierre LeBrun and journalists from The Athletic offer their latest updates on some of the big names people are watching heading into the deadline, including Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, and Bo Horvat.

Hurricanes Looking to Add Depth and Not Rentals

Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman that the organization will be looking to add depth both on defense and at forward over the coming weeks. The franchise has a bit more than $2.2 million in LTIR room, so they likely aren’t pursuing any big names, even though they could be in on some conversations, as Waddell likes to be.

This GM has shown in the past that he’s not big on adding rentals and he’s comfortable running with three goaltenders to close out the season. “I would say this does not alter our thinking because we are in this for the long haul,” he replied.

Auston Matthews Injury News

It’s not clear exactly when Auston Matthews got injured, but Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe says the issue is something that has “been bothering him for a while.” Keefe also said that Matthews is considered day-to-day and is putting lots of work in on the ice, so it shouldn’t be too long before he’s able to return.

No New Horvat Negotiations, Look Out For Avalanche

Pierre LeBrun offered updates on a few names insiders are watching heading into the trade deadline. According to his agent Pat Morris, there have been no new contract talks between the Canucks and Bo Horvat. He explained that things will likely pick up on trade talks closer to the deadline:

And because he doesn’t have a no-trade clause, the Canucks can entertain the max number of bidders. I don’t anticipate a quick resolution because so many contending teams are so close to the cap, but as we get closer to March 3, watch out. I really like him as a fit in Colorado, and there’s no question that as we close in on the deadline the Avalanche will want to add to their top six, having never replaced the departed Nazem Kadri source – ‘NHL trade board 2022-23: Updates on the prices for Chychrun and Klingberg, interest in Dumba and Boeser and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 01/11/2023

Coyotes Only Willing to Be So Flexible On Chychrun Trade

LeBrun also notes that the asking price of two first-rounders for Jakob Chychrun by the Arizona Coyotes is a firm ask, but the NHL insider does note: “I’m told the Coyotes are willing to be flexible depending on the quality of the prospect, for example. So there appears to be another avenue to make a deal happen, but the assets offered would have to equal the original asking price in the eyes of Arizona.”

It is said there is no rush to trade the player, even if the ideal situation is to move him this season.

Toews Likely Willing to Waive No-Trade Clause

While it has not been confirmed that neither Patrick Kane nor Jonathan Toews have agreed to waive their no-trade clauses to facilitate a move prior to the trade deadline, it is believed Toews would be willing, should the right team call with interest.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Michael Russo of The Athletic writes that Toews didn’t think he would have trade value if he didn’t play well, but he’s surpassed all expectations and teams are curious about the player and what it might cost to acquire him. Russo explains, “Toews made clear in the summer that a rebuild wasn’t all that appealing to him, so if a contender comes calling, one expects that he’d waive his no-move despite the fact that he has played, by all accounts, with a great attitude. “

Can Klingberg Fetch a First-Round Pick in Trade?

The asking price for defensemen is apparently very high, most names in the rumor mill expected to fetch a first-round pick. LeBrun notes that the Anaheim Ducks would like the same for John Klingberg. It’s not just clear if he would garner that type of return.

Both the Ducks and Klingberg are having a lousy season and LeBrun explains, “The price on the pending UFA defenseman starts with a first-round pick, or at least that’s what the Ducks have told some clubs. Never say never, but given Klingberg’s struggles so far this season, I just don’t see a team jumping up to pay that price.”