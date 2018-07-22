In today’s rumor rundown the Anaheim Ducks and Brandon Montour have come to the consensus a long-term deal is out. As a result, the two sides are working on a bridge deal. There is some speculation an Eastern Conference team may have interest in Artemi Panarin and Chicago learns a little more about the status of their No. 1 goaltender. Finally, how will the Devils improve their roster without big trades or signing on the horizon?

Montour and Anaheim Working on Bridge Deal

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported early Sunday morning that the Anaheim Ducks and defenseman Brandon Montour have exchanged arbitration briefs. The Ducks have filed at $1.5MM per year for two years while Montour has filed at $4.75MM for one season. Friedman points out that the team is the side who submits the length of the term in arbitration but Montour is hoping for the shorter of the two.

Eric Stephens reports Ducks GM Bob Murray said he’s working on a two-year bridge contract ahead of Tuesday’s salary arbitration hearing in Toronto and that any talks the two sides had about a longer term were unsuccessful. Both sides want to avoid arbitration but for Montour, it would financially beneficial to get a deal done prior to Tuesday’s hearing. An offensive defenseman, Montour went 50 games without a goal last season and that’s sure to come up in the hearings.

Not that an arbitration award would come in at the salary either side suggested but it will be hard arguing Montour is worth the full $4.75 given his limited games played in the league.

Bruins Interested in Panarin?

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe is wondering if the Boston Bruins would be a good fit for Artemi Panarin. He suggests the Blue Jackets have to realize by now a trade is inevitable and that a larger market is probably where he wants to go. Boston isn’t the biggest market in the NHL but it does fit better than Columbus in that regard.

If Panarin is looking for something in the range of $9.5 million, the Bruins have the room to fit him in at that price and could put him beside David Krejci.

Dupont suggests it’s all about when Panarin is moved that will determine the assets required to acquire him. If at the trade deadline, it would likely be a player, pick, and prospect. If now, and with the ability of the Bruins to negotiate an extension, the return would have to be greater and could cost the team something like Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo.

At best, this is a suggestion or attempt to throw things at the wall to see if they stick. There has been no actual talk from either party nor NHL insiders that the Bruins and Blue Jackets are actually talking about a deal.

Status of Corey Crawford

Mark Lazerus of The Chicago Sun-Times writes that the Chicago Blackhawks have spoken to Corey Crawford about the status of his health. Crawford missed a big chunk of last season due to a hear injury and the Blackhawks signed Cam Ward to be a first-string netminder if Crawford’s return is delayed. The club should know more in a few weeks.

“I ran into him [Monday] and talked to him for a while,” general manager Stan Bowman said earlier this week. Bowman added things are looking good but Crawford hadn’t done much on-ice training. It appears there isn’t really much to suggest Crawford will be back right away but that his off-ice training hasn’t seen any snags and the player and the club will take things slowly.

